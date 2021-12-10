Duane Vermeulen starts in long-awaited Ulster bow

The South African starts at number eight in one of five changes to the team that lost 19-13 to the Ospreys
Duane Vermeulen starts in long-awaited Ulster bow

South Africa's Duane Vermeulen.

Fri, 10 Dec, 2021 - 12:16
Orla Bannon

South African World Cup winner Duane Vermeulen will make his long-awaited debut for Ulster in tomorrow’s Heineken Champions Cup opener away to Clermont.

The Springbok’s eagerly awaited first appearance for the province was delayed when he tested positive for Covid-19 after his arrival in Belfast at the start of last week.

Vermeulen starts at number eight in one of five changes to the team that lost 19-13 to the Ospreys last weekend in the United Rugby Championship.

There are two changes to the front row with Rob Herring and Andrew Warwick coming in at hooker and loosehead respectively for Brad Roberts and Eric O’Sullivan.

Vermeulen and blindside flanker Marcus Rea replace David McCann and Sean Reidy – who could make his 150th appearance for Ulster off the bench.

There is one change in the backline with James Hume coming into midfield to partner Stuart McCloskey.

Ulster (v Clermont): M Lowry; R Baloucoune, J Hume, S McCloskey, E McIlroy; B Burns, J Cooney; A Warwick, R Herring, T O’Toole; A O’Connor, K Treadwell; M Rea, N Timoney, D Vermeulen 

Replacements: J Andrew, J McGrath, R Kane, S Carter, G Jones, S Reidy, N Doak, S Moore

