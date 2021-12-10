Jack Aungier eyeing upset against 'inconsistent' Stade Francais

Nearly half of Connacht’s 13 wins in the Heineken Champions Cup have come against Zebre. That hardly sets the pulses racing, but the other seven are something else.

Wins over Toulouse (home and away), Harlequins, Wasps, Biarritz, Gloucester, and Montpellier make up an impressive list of conquests and proof, as head coach Andy Friend emphasised several times this week, that they belong in the competition and can more than hold their own.

They have lost 19 of their 32 games in the Champions Cup but there has only been a couple of horror shows, back in Pat Lam’s time they lost 47-8 away to Harlequins and 64-6 to Saracens in their pomp.

Their campaign last year amounted to two games in the Champions Cup, going down 26-22 away to Racing 92 and in another creditable display, went down 27-18 to Lam’s star-studded Bristol Bears side. They then went into the Challenge Cup knockout stages but a powerful Leicester Tigers side, who they will meet next week in Welford Road, beat them 48-32.

Stade Francais, the richest club in France this season with a budget of €39.1m, come to the Sportsground on Sunday for the sort of clash that Jack Aungier probably had in mind when decided to head west than try force his way into a Leinster front row populated deeply with international talent.

The tighthead arrived in Galway last season, got a taste of Europe’s top rugby against Racing and Bristol and having signed a two-year contract extension this week, is looking forward to a crack at a Stade side who have done scant justice to the massive budget this season, with just five wins from a dozen matches in the Top 14.

“It was obviously my goal when I came down here, to play a lot more than I did in previous years. You want to play at the highest level. Racing and Bristol last year were two of the top teams in Europe so it was great to get the opportunity. It was a great challenge; we came close against Racing and the Bristol one got away from us but it's definitely a different level to the URC or anything I've played before that.

“Stade have been kind of been a bit inconsistent. They had a good win against La Rochelle, they were 20-6 down after half an hour and clawed it back to win 25-20 so they're well capable of winning but they've been a bit inconsistent. Europe, anything can happen so you can't look at their Top 14 form,” said the 23-year old.

He settled in quickly at the Sportsground, hence Friend’s delight this week at nailing him and lock Oisin Dowling down until 2024, and the former Ireland U20 international believes his own game has improved enormously with the extra game-time.

Jack Aungier in action for Ireland U20s in 2018. Picture: INPHO/Dan Sheridan

“I think I've grown a lot. In my year before that I'd played five times for Leinster but only around 80 minutes in total. When you play 13 or 14 games it gives you confidence that the coaches believe in you and you start getting more confident on the pitch.

“My game has probably improved a lot since the move down here, just due to that game time. Different experiences as a young prop, coming up against some of the best looseheads around is definitely making you better instead of sitting in the stands as if you're at Leinster.

“I suppose towards the end of the season I was a bit worn out, but it was excellent to get the minutes and you get used to it. I probably wasn't even expecting it because there's such good competition here at tighthead.”

He knows the desire at the Sportsground to become the first Connacht team to make the knockout stages of the Champions Cup but also that there is so little room for error.

“It's very important. Friendy talked about it, to be the first Connacht team to get out of their pool. You have to win that first one to be able to do that because it's a very tough challenge with Leicester around the corner, they haven't lost this season. It's important to get off to a good start.

“I think we just look at ourselves, we don't really look at the opposition too much, we kind of keep it to ourselves. We have a game style here, we kind of try to play quite fast and tire teams out so that will be quite important this week playing against a big heavy pack, if we can move them around.

“We have some backs who can move the ball as well so it's important we stick to our game and don't get bogged down around what they will do physically.”

So, on Sunday, he will just look across at Stade Francais and not see the richest team in France, but the latest who will have to roll up their sleeves and deal with the Sportsground and the side who reside there as the most westerly team in Europe but who firmly believe they belong in the middle of it.