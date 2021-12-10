Billy Holland backs Munster boys to stand up and fight

You would imagine Billy Holland had seen everything there could possibly be to see over a Munster career in which he made 247 appearances.

It was the sort of career on and off the field that made the second row an obvious choice for this year’s Guinness Rugby Writers Ireland Tom Rooney award which came his way on Wednesday, a prestigious recognition of a lifetime’s dedication and service to the sport.

Yet just six months into his retirement as a professional rugby player and along comes a situation Munster finds itself in that even Holland could not have foreseen. The circumstances his beloved province find themselves in will see fellow Corkman and former team-mate Peter O’Mahony lead a scratch team of internationals, academy players, and raw rookies into a Champions Cup opener against English Premiership side Wasps in Coventry on Sunday while most of Munster’s senior squad watch helplessly from the homes or hotel rooms to which they have been confined in self-isolation since their hasty return from South Africa in the wake of a travel ban imposed on the country in the wake of a new Covid-19 variant, omicron, being discovered there.

The end result is a bunch of inexperienced players, some of them potential debutants, this weekend being asked to pull on the red jersey and do Munster proud.

Billy Holland, who this week was named Guinness Rugby Writers of Ireland Tom Rooney Award winner. Picture: Inpho/Morgan Treacy

In times past, Holland would have been one of the senior leadership figures setting the emotional tone in the dressing room, so who better to ask what he would say if he were in the thick of it this week as Sunday afternoon’s kick-off approaches?

“The message would be simple: just be yourself,” Holland said. “Enjoy getting to train with Munster, just be yourself. Don’t try and do anything differently.

“Like Eoin O’Connor, he’s not trying to be Jean Kleyn or RG Snyman or Fineen Wycherley or Thomas Ahern. He’s just being Eoin O’Connor. Go out and do what you do.

“It’s the reason they are there in the Academy. For some of these lads, they might never get to experience this again. You really don’t know.

“I think that will be a very simple message that the lads will try to get across. Enjoy it, be yourself and if any of them happen to be in the 23-man squad, you go out and get stuck into a load of English lads over in England!

“It’s the bread and butter for Munster. It’s a really difficult task for the group. It’s a bizarre situation but it’s something I like to think Munster would specialise in. We’ve had several unusual scenarios over the years and this tops it. But as I said to Pete (O’Mahony) last week, you think you’ve seen it all but no, it never ceases to end.”

As Holland alluded to, Munster are used to such backs-against-the-wall scenarios but what is it that makes them so uniquely able to turn adversity to their advantage and win against all odds? “It’s a difficult one, I think it’s the sense of pride. When Munster have been challenged at times or have had their backs against the wall, this real determination and sense of pride (emerges) in who and what you are representing, which is effectively your family and your province.

“It brings out the best in fellas. It really does. Unfortunately, sometimes it takes situations like that to bring out the best in Munster. Hopefully that’s something they are working on this year as Munster have worked on over the years, is to try and bring that out on a more frequent basis, not needing some catastrophe to bring out the best in Munster, or have one or two poor performances before you come out and blow the lights out.

“That’s something Munster have not been good at over the years. You just look back to the PRO14 final last year and the disappointment of that. And then you back it up with ultimately a loss, but we had a fantastic performance against Toulouse the following week. And then we had the Rainbow Cup game (against Leinster) in the RDS. These incredible performances but they are just not consistent.

“I think this week, you are going to see the top fellas like Pete, Earlsy and Mur. They know they need a big performance. Their backs are to the wall. They are going to get an incredible amount of energy from these young fellas, who are straight out of school who are probably wide-eyed looking around wondering ‘What the hell is going on?’

“They just have to bring energy. Those young fellas just have to bring energy. The older lads will feed off it.

“There is enough of them to bring them over the line. For the young guys, all the training they have done over the years, in the back of their minds, it has been about hopefully playing for Munster. You grow up in Munster hoping and wishing that you get to play for Munster. Doing extra fitness sessions on these dark and dreary nights, this is many of their dreams.

“It’s probably becoming a reality for some of them a little bit sooner than they thought.”