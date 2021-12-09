Johann van Graan: Every game that we play we believe we can win

The odds are stacked against Munster, their coaches and players scattered to the four winds, and there is the real prospect of turning up at Wasps this Sunday with a raft of debutants lining up alongside Peter O’Mahony and a couple of handfuls of senior players.

Yet Johann van Graan will not sway from the assertion that his players will fly to the English midlands on Saturday with anything but victory on their minds.

The head coach may still have to watch his side’s Heineken Champions Cup pool opener from a hotel room rather than the coaches’ box at the Coventry Building Society Arena if he is not cleared to end his travel-related quarantine this weekend. Having entrusted Academy head Ian Costello with the hands-on task of integrating and connecting the disparate groups of senior professionals, academy players, National Training Squad members, and U19 development players, Van Graan yesterday agreed, at least in part, with the suggestion that this will be a Munster team unencumbered by external expectations.

“Every game that we play we believe we can win. Obviously the pressure for this group is off in the sense that nobody from the outside will expect us to get the result. We certainly believe that we can,” he said, speaking from his quarantine hotel room. “I don’t think any rugby team in the world will take the field to think they’ll be happy with a bonus point.

“In terms of freeing, yes, there might be some pressure taken off in terms of let’s call it the senior group but there’ll be a few nervous lads making their debuts and for us, we as coaches the whole week have taken it back to simplicity, clarity, sticking to our process.

“It doesn’t matter who takes the field, we’re going to fly at the same time on Saturday, have our captain’s practice, get to the hotel. Have our same game-day routine, have our warm-up and get into the game and who knows what might happen? That’s the beauty of rugby.

“So certainly there’s perceived to be less pressure but we treat it the exact same as any other game that we have played and are going to play this season.”

Whatever about the weekend, with Castres to follow at home in eight days and a hectic schedule of derby games in the URC coming thick and fast in the coming weeks, Van Graan needs his quarantined players back as soon as he can get them in order for them to get back up to speed.

The Wasps game will mark the end of a seven-week hiatus, considering the Test break and the two postponements against the Bulls and Lions, still to be rearranged, and with the players, and quite possibly a coach or two, about to end their self-isolation in Cape Town also facing a further 10 days of quarantine back on Irish soil, there are a lot of plates for the head coach to keep in the air before he can properly select from anything close to full complement of senior players.

“We are very conscious now that this is the first game now in a big block. I’m only not looking at the Wasps game in isolation, we’ve got Castres after that and then a whole host of games, potentially the Bulls and Lions.

“I’ve also got to look at player welfare, the risk of injury and the great work the lads have done in the HPC. So, one, I’ve got to take all that into consideration.

“Two, I don’t want to go into details but the senior coaches, myself, Steve (Larkham), Graham (Rowntree), and JP (Ferreira) are in different positions for various reasons. It’s a wait and see. We are not sure ourselves.

“Also I don’t want to go into medical detail because of that but all four of us are in different situations so you might see some of us on the plane on Saturday, you might see some of us only arriving on Sunday, and you might see some of us back in the coming days or weeks at the HPC.

“The most important thing is I’m supporting Cossy (Ian Costello). If I’m there (in Coventry), great.

“Whoever is not there will be on a video screen right next to him. But we are so well aligned and I think the message is clear today, we’re not going to focus on what Wasps are going to bring, we’re going to focus on what we need to do to perform on Sunday and that is our focus.”

The Munster boss also gave his first public reaction to the news that broke when the team was in Pretoria a fortnight ago that his senior coach Stephen Larkham had turned down a two-year contract extension and will be leaving at the end of the season to rejoin the Brumbies as head coach.

All of Munster’s senior coaching staff are understood to have been offered two-year extensions to begin this summer although Van Graan has this week been linked with a switch to English giants Bath.

Addressing both issues, he said: “Steve is a world-class coach. He’s such a fantastic man and so well respected within the group of coaches, of staff and of players. He’s made a massive difference and he will continue to do so until the end of the season.

“He’s given his reasons and we are completely behind him in that and we wish him the very best for the future.

“In terms of my own future as I’ve stated earlier in the season I’m never going to get into any contract discussions or speculation over the media so until there’s a decision about my future, I’m not going to speculate anything.”