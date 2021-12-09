Claire Molloy: 'I wish I had been confident and backed myself'

Claire Molloy hopes to soon be able to look back on the many highlights of her glittering Test career but for now the recent disappointments suffered by the Ireland women are difficult to shake.

Molloy, still playing with Wasps but now a retired Ireland international, was yesterday announced as one of this year’s inductees to the Guinness Rugby Writers of Ireland Hall of Fame. Former Ireland men’s wing Simon Geoghegan was the other inductee revealed yesterday while Billy Holland was announced as this Tom Rooney Award winner.

Molloy won 74 Ireland caps across a 12-year international career which saw the back-rower help win a Grand Slam in 2013, two Six Nations Championships and Ireland’s first victory over New Zealand in 2014. She also captained both the Ireland 15s and 7s teams.

Yet the failure to qualify out of a qualifying tournament after losing to Spain and Scotland for next year’s World Cup in New Zealand and her ongoing development as a doctor in the UK saw her reach the decision to concentrate on club rugby and retire from the international game.

“It was disappointing not qualifying for the World Cup, but looking at, I suppose, World Cup cycles – they're four years in nature and I just didn't really have that in the tank anymore,” Molloy said yesterday.

“Looking at career prospects as well, my colleagues are all now going to be my bosses, that I started training with in my A&E specialist training.

“So, I just thought it's probably time for me to step back and at the end of the cycle is probably the most appropriate time to give new players new opportunities and get them involved, instead of me kind of hanging around and putting my hand up and then delaying their development.

“From a personal perspective, I think I wanted to focus on my career now, which I think I am going to be doing for the next 30 years of my life.”

Speaking about the mental strain that recent injuries have had on her in conjunction with Ireland’s struggles, Molloy said: “I think the last few months for myself have been difficult.

“Obviously being dropped after the France game, picking up an injury and being probably not as fit as I would have liked in terms of different niggles over the last six months. I suppose it has been the most injury-ridden season I have ever had.

“That is obviously difficult as an athlete who relies so much on keeping fit and getting around the field and striving for that high level of performance.

“It has been difficult managing that and I think I have had brilliant support from the Irish medical team and the S&C to get myself back fit.

“But just that emotional toll of really wanting to strive for your best and put your hand up for selection but having a little knock or niggle that sets you back two weeks.

“It's frustrating and I suppose I began to have a real lack of confidence. When selection is not going your way and you have been so lucky and privileged that it has for so many years, I have been lucky to wear that number seven shirt and then when it's taken away, reflecting on it, I would love to have had more confidence in myself and say 'Look, you'll get there. You'll play well again.'

“But I definitely think it played into the last month of my career. I was probably at my lowest confidence I have ever been at as an international player.

“That last 20 minutes against Scotland (during the final World Cup play-off defeat), I kinda forgot about all that and just played the way I could. I wish that had been my output the entire time but it's just difficult.

“Don't underestimate the pressure to perform. I wish I had done better. I wish I had been confident and backed myself. But that wasn't to be the case."

Molloy added: “I hope to remember all the wonderful experiences I’ve had in the green shirt, excluding the last few months.” Winners of the Guinness Rugby Writers of Ireland Men’s Player of the Year, Women’s Player of the Year, 7s Player of the Year, Dave Guiney Team of the Year and Club of the Year awards will be announced next week.