John Mitchell: Wasps 'under no illusions' ahead of ‘humdinger’ with Munster

John Mitchell is too long in the tooth to be kidded by Munster’s problems in the build-up to Sunday’s Heineken Champions Cup opener in Coventry and the Wasps attack coach is preparing for “a humdinger”.

Favourites? Not a bit of it as far as the former All Blacks, South Africa, USA, and England coach is concerned — even allowing for the fact Munster have had the majority of their squad in Covid isolation following their abortive trip to South Africa.

Wasps have got their own set of problems with a massive injury list and a run of five successive defeats.

That’s why Mitchell is taking nothing for granted ahead of this weekend’s vital Round 1 clash.

“We aren’t fooled by Munster one little bit. They will have a strong side coming to us that will be full of internationals,” said Mitchell.

“We’re under no illusions — I’ve been around too long to fall into that trap. We’ve got our motivations as well and I’m just looking forward to it.

“Europe is very, very important to us and we want to progress as far as we can. We have a rich history in this competition, like Munster and others, and we’re very ambitious as players and as coaches.

“It’s a wonderful tournament, a knockout tournament and we all know that knock-out rugby is some of the best rugby you can be exposed to. It can go down to the wire, can go to anyone.”

Having been beaten 32-31 at Worcester Warriors last weekend, Wasps are in desperate need of a boost and Mitchell is hoping the incentive of starting a new competition can kick-start their season.

Slow starts have proved costly so far this campaign and Munster can expect the home side to come flying out of the blocks at the Coventry Building Society Stadium.

“It will be a humdinger of a game, full on. Munster pride their whole year on European rugby,” he added.

“It’s just noise when people suggest we’ll start as favourites. Munster are Munster and they will come here.

“The players selected for both teams will represent their sides full on. I’m not sure how we can become favourites. They have huge history, they have academies that are strong and at an older age group than the clubs in England.”

The big question for Mitchell and his fellow coaches at Wasps is how do they prepare tactically to face a side they don’t know much about? There will be players they haven’t seen before in the Munster line-up, as well as some of the old faithfuls like Peter O’Mahony, Conor Murray, and Keith Earls.

“There are too many variables in terms of focusing on individuals. There is probably more of a focus for us on the Munster DNA in terms of the way they play and where their heart comes from, where they get a lot of their energy and go-forward from,” said Mitchell.

“Clearly, they attack in a particular way. There are lots of examples from outside the Champions Cup when you look at them in the PRO14/URC.

“They don’t always play their strongest sides in those matches, but when you look at those teams, there is always a consistency in their DNA and the identity of the way they like to play.

“We have probably focused on three areas that are important to us, that present us opportunity, but also look at the way we can take things away from them as well. It is up to us to take them as deep as we can into the game to test their fitness.

“A good start will be very important to us.”