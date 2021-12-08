Johann van Graan: Munster may select players just out of quarantine but expect debuts

Johann van Graan has not ruled out the possibility that some players currently quarantined may be available for Munster’s European opener at Wasps this Sunday, although it has been confirmed there have been further Covid cases since their return from South Africa.

The Munster head coach, speaking on Wednesday from a hotel room as he continues to self-isolate since returning from the province’s aborted tour of South Africa seven days ago, has handed day-to-day training duties to academy head Ian Costello at the High Performance Centre in Limerick.

Van Graan said he will pick the team for the Heineken Champions Cup round-one pool game in Coventry and to expect a number of debuts given the absence of the majority of the senior squad still quarantined, with 14 players and staff preparing to leave their isolation in Cape Town in the coming days having tested positive for Covid.

Van Graan recapped the events of the tour abandoned after travel restrictions were imposed by the UK and European Union forced the postponement of two rounds of United Rugby Championship games scheduled to take place in South Africa and left Munster, Cardiff, Scarlets and Zebre Parma with a scramble to return home.

Scarlets on Tuesday were forced to forfeit their European game at Bristol Bears this weekend but Munster will field a side comprising senior internationals who did not make the trip, academy players, and perhaps even age-grade players from the province’s National and Provincial Training Squads.

“It hasn’t been ideal, so many things have happened since we heard the news on that Friday morning whilst we were in Pretoria after our preparation for the Bulls game,” Van Graan said on Wednesday. “We travelled to Cape Town, got to the boarding gate, didn't make the plane, and went into isolation at a hotel in Cape Town.

“We picked up a few positive cases, and having to leave guys behind, getting on a plane and getting back to Ireland and going to different parts in hotels, at home, quarantining, it’s certainly been challenging.

“But nobody is very sick, and we’ve got brilliant people at Munster, we are very well aligned as an organisation, from everybody that’s left in Cape Town, everybody that’s at home in hotels quarantining and everybody at the HPC has been brilliant, from top to bottom.

“The support we’ve received from all over the world in South Africa, and Ireland, the Government, has been exceptional, and between the coaches, myself, Steve (Larkham), Graham (Rowntree), JP (Ferreira), and Ian (Costello), Greig (Oliver), and Andi (Kyriacou) since they joined in July we’ve been working closely together, and that comes through in weeks like this.

“All credit to the players, everybody is on the same page. It’s been a challenge, but we’ve adapted as we have many times before, and we’re really looking forward to the week ahead.”

As to the potential for Munster to call on players currently in isolation but set to emerge from quarantine over the weekend subject to HSE testing, Van Graan added: "There's so many dynamics at play here. All I will say is that Public Health has been excellent in assisting us. There's a full PCR testing programme going on.

"There will potentially be certain players available. We've got to announce a team on Friday afternoon, we've still got to go and get through training after that, so anything is possible at this stage.

"But the main message from myself and all the coaches this week is that the whole focus is on the players in the HPC. If we need any assistance in terms of selection, we will give that but you have to also look at the bigger picture here.

"Guys have been sitting in their hotel rooms for almost two weeks, at home. Some players are sick, others aren't. It hasn't been ideal but we are putting all our effort into the players at the HPC. If we can and need to, we will assist from the outside."