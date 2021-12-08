The great escapes: History shows how dangerous Munster can be in adversity

It has not always paid off for Munster when the chips have been down. The province’s rich heritage in European competition is littered with as many near-misses as marvels when it has come to the crunch and the call has gone out for the need to “go to the well”.

Yet a glance here at a selection of the successes over 26 seasons in the Heineken Champions Cup suggests that when Munster’s backs are against the wall, just as they will be this Sunday at Wasps, it can produce some very special performances.

Munster 33 Gloucester 6

Thomond Park, January 18, 2003

Basic arithmetic or Munster magic? There really wasn’t much debate judging by the speed with which this contest became known as “The Miracle Match”. Yet this final throw of the dice in round six of the pool stages started out with a simple question of maths after a 28-3 defeat in Perpignan the previous week had put the Catalan club in pole position and Gloucester looking at a best runner-up spot.

Could Munster defeat Gloucester by four clear tries and 27 points to nick second place at the expense of the English club, then flying high in the Premiership?

The answer was emphatic and clinically precise as the Cherry and Whites folded under the pressure of an intensely unique Thomond Park atmosphere and an early Garryowen from the boot of Ronan O’Gara that gave Henry Paul a torrid Limerick welcome.

Leading 16-6 at half-time with two tries bagged, it was not until time added on that John Kelly grabbed the all-important fourth try but it still needed the conversion to secure the 27-point winning margin.

Fifteen metres in from the right touchline, O’Gara nervelessly got the job done only for his captain Jim Williams to later admit: “Myself and Ronan were probably the only two guys that didn’t know we needed that last kick at goal.”

Munster 31 Sale Sharks 9

Thomond Park, January 21, 2006

Trailing pool leaders Sale Sharks going into the final round of the stage, Munster had it all to do to overhaul the English club and reach the knockout stages.

January 21, 2006: Munster’s David Wallace is congratulated by Peter Stringer and teammates after scoring the fourth try against Sale Sharks in the Heineken Cup clash in Thomond Park. Picture: Kieran Clancy

It would prove a pivotal game in that season’s run to long-awaited Heineken Cup glory as Declan Kidney’s men got the job done but not before shredding their supporters’ nerves and leaving it to the final moments when David Wallace scored the bonus-point try secured to top spot in Pool 1 and a home draw in the quarters.

Munster would not leave Ireland until the final, beating Perpignan in the quarter-final at Lansdowne Road and then sweeping past Leinster with a 30-6 semi-final victory at the same ground before that famous day in Cardiff when Anthony Foley lifted the trophy at the expense of Biarritz.

Munster 19 Wasps 3

Thomond Park, January 19, 2008

In an extremely tight pool, Munster, Clermont and Wasps all had a chance of reaching the quarter-finals going into round six but it would need to be in first place and Munster had to knock off the defending champions to be certain.

January 19, 2008: Denis Leamy is congratulated by Ronan O’Gara, Marcus Horan and Doug Howlett after scoring. Picture: Brendan Moran

Wasps had won a thrilling opening-round encounter 24-23 in Coventry but this was a much more tense affair and once again it was the goal-kicking of Ronan O’Gara which laid the foundations while the Premiership powerhouse was restricted to just one penalty.

O’Gara kicked four three-pointers and then carved open the Wasps defence in the 74th minute to put in Denis Leamy to finish an excellent try after 22 phases in the Thomond Park rain, the fly-half adding the conversion in a defining moment of this cup-winning campaign.

Harlequins 12 Munster 18

Twickenham Stoop, April 7, 2013

For an away quarter-final against the free-spirited champions of England, leaking 51 points to Glasgow at Scotstoun the previous week hardly boded well for a Munster side not exactly singing from the same hymn sheet as head coach Rob Penney.

April 7, 2013: Paul O’Connell is tackled by Nick Easter during Munster’s quarter-final victory over Harlequins. Picture: Brendan Moran

Yet this was a Munster performance for the ages, against the odds and totally according to the script of famous European away days.

The Reds had Paul O’Connell to thank in large part as the captain lived up to his talismanic status with a thundering performance in the Twickenham sun just three games into his comeback from a five-month back injury lay-off as Munster bossed the opposition.

Textbook Munster drama.

Munster 38 Glasgow Warriors 17

Thomond Park, October 22, 2016

A remarkable autumn afternoon in Limerick as Munster’s players, a day after burying their head coach Anthony Foley following his sudden death in Paris six days earlier, put in a performance fuelled by raw emotion but executed with ruthless determination, Glasgow the poor unfortunates in the firing line.

October 22, 2016: Rory Scannell beats the tackle of Ali Price on the way to scoring his side’s fifth try against Glasgow. Picture: Brendan Moran

Munster were already leading 14-0 thanks to tries from Tyler Bleyendaal and Jaco Taute when Keith Earls was sent off in the 18th minute but the loss did not sidetrack the Reds, Simon Zebo scoring another try on 29 minutes for a 24-3 half-time lead.

Nor did the interval diffuse the passion, a penalty try resulting from scrum dominance opening the advantage further. Glasgow rallied with a couple of tries as Munster’s energy inevitably began to lose its edge but not before Rory Scannell hammered home the victory with a late try.

Now that was truly a backs-against-the-wall performance.