Bundee Aki to miss Connacht's Champions Cup clash against Stade Francais

Bundee Aki has been ruled out of Connacht’s Heineken Champions Cup opener against Stade Francais on Sunday after failing to recover in time from a knee injury picked up in training in the Irish camp prior to the Argentinian game.

Versatile back rower Paul Boyle, who missed the loss away to Leinster at the weekend, is also out of the Sportsground clash following a shoulder and achilles injury which is going to keep him sidelined for a number of weeks.

But Connacht coach Andy Friend is hopeful that his men can rise to the occasion as they bid to make it to the knockout stages of the Champions Cup for the first time in seven attempts.

It will be a first-ever clash against Stade Francais and while the Paris side have been inconsistent this season, they come into this clash with their fifth win in 12 when they defeated Ronan O’Gara’s La Rochelle in a 25-20 comeback win on Sunday night.

“The bits we know and have seen about them is they have a very dominant set-piece platform to launch from,” said Friend. “Their win against La Rochelle at the weekend, and other games, showed when they get that right and that platform to launch, they can get energy off it. So our scrum will be really important, as will our maul.

“They have brilliant individuals and we have to be aware of the threat those individuals will bring. But more importantly, the focus over the last four games has been about us and what we can do.

“We’re aware of the threats that they have there. We need to get parity in those key areas. But when we get the ball, we can play our style and we believe we can cause them some issues. And when we don’t have the ball, we need to make sure we’re working collectively rather than individually.”

Meanwhile, Friend has boosted his squad with two former Irish U20s signing contract extensions. Both prop Jack Aungier, who has played 20 times, and lock Oisin Dowling, who has had a dozen appearances, moved from Leinster to the Sportsground for the start of last season.

Dowling (24) and Aungier (23) have both signed on for another two seasons which will keep them at the Sportsground until the summer of 2024.

“They’re two great signings,” added Friend. “They’re two young men with very bright futures ahead of them. They’ve continued to grow and develop as footballers and also as blokes. And to have that for another two seasons is a really good sign for Connacht.

“They’re players you can build a programme and style around. Tight-head is crucial for all teams and Oisin can play lock on both sides and in the back-row so we’re really happy they committed for the next two seasons.”