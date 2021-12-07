Stuart Lancaster: Leinster wary of ‘quality’ Bath threat

Bath may be going through their worst ever season in the Premiership but despite the turmoil ensuing from losing all nine league games this season, Leinster senior coach Stuart Lancaster said they will show them respect and take nothing for granted when they meet in the Heineken Champions Cup on Saturday.

A crowd of over 30,000 is expected at Aviva Stadium and Lancaster said they would go full throttle in a bid to get their campaign off to a flying start, insisting there was no danger of them underestimating Stuart Hooper’s squad.

“I know more than enough people from Bath, both the playing squad and the coaching staff very well, and I know how much they’ll be hurting and working behind the scenes to improve things,” said Lancaster. “Sometimes when the shackles are off, the pressure of the Premiership is gone, they could come and think they’re going to have a great day out in Dublin and let’s try and give it a lash.

“There is not one team I would look at and go ‘This is a gimme’ or ‘This is a team we’re not going to pay much attention to’, and we’ve learned that to our cost because the last time we won it was 2018. We lost against Saracens in 2019 and 2020, then obviously La Rochelle last season, so you’ve got to get everything right. That includes the scrum, the lineout, the breakdown, your attacking game, your kicking game, your defensive organisation.

“I’ll never be sat here thinking we’re going to walk through this competition, because there are too many good teams, too many good coaches, and too many teams that are set up to challenge us in different ways, complemented by quality international players and quality overseas players as well, that make them formidable.

“Particularly away from home, hence the desire to do well in the pool stages in order to try and guarantee yourself... I know it’s home and away in the last 16, but if you do well in the pool you have a better chance of a home quarter-final and a home semi-final, and that’s obviously got to be the aim.”

Lancaster backed Will Connors, who is going to miss these European games against Bath and Montpellier with a hamstring injury picked up in training just after returning from knee surgery in May, to bounce back, while the league champions are boosted by the availability of Jamison Gibson-Park, Dan Leavy, and Rory O’Loughlin.

“He (Connors) is unlucky, he’s not got a long-standing injury that is going to keep him out for a long time. Obviously prior to that there has been an extended period.

“But one of the really positive things about the last few weeks has Will been getting back training. So, he has got something that is going to keep him out for a couple of weeks but it’s not a big injury.

“But just even seeing him training again, you remind yourself about how good a player he is. It’s a setback but it’s not a terminal one. He will be back in and around the Christmas and New Year games.

“And I think he will put himself back in the minds of Andy Farrell and his coaching team by the time the Six Nations comes around because he is a high quality player.”

Lancaster said they did not have to make any inhouse adjustments following the latest Covid issues and that they would maintain the highest standards of care this week and for their trip next week to Montpellier.

“I think obviously the bubbles and everything else that happens in and around Leinster rugby is pretty secure and pretty tight. So we’ll make sure that we abide by the protocols and do our very best to make sure there’s no impact, because as you see from the other provinces and the other teams how disruptive it can be and how much it affects not just coaches but also players as well, and the last thing we want to do is end up in that scenario.

“So we’re certainly doing our very best to be as diligent as possible.”