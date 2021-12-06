Will Connors to miss Leinster's Champions Cup openers after hamstring setback

Having just returned after knee surgery, Will Connors has suffered another injury setback which will rule him out of Leinster’s Champions Cup openers.

Connors played the final quarter of Leinster’s URC loss to Ulster but damaged his hamstring in training last week and will miss "a few weeks".

His last start for Leinster was against Munster in January and he went on to score two tries in four Six Nations appearances for Ireland last spring before a knee injury ruled him out for the England finale. He subsequently underwent surgery at the end of May.

Jamison Gibson-Park is among three Leinster players back to fitness ahead of their Champions Cup opener against Bath, although Johnny Sexton will have to wait another week.

Ireland scrum-half Gibson-Park returns from a thigh injury and will be joined in training by Dan Leavy, who has completed the return to play protocols after a head injury, and Rory O’Loughlin, who has recovered from a shoulder injury.

A Leinster injury bulletin said Sexton would increase his training load this week before a final assessment was made on his recovery from knee and ankle injuries.

The Leinster captain was on media duty at the Champions Cup launch this morning, where he said: “I hope to be fit, hopefully in round 2. So, that’s the plan, that’s what I’m working for. I think the Bath game will probably be a bit too soon for me, but if I can get back for the Montpellier game, that’s the goal at the moment.”

James Ryan will see an independent concussion consultant in line with World Rugby rules as he works towards a return to competitive action. Cian Healy will be assessed after being replaced at half-time against Connacht with cramp, as will Jack Conan as he recovers from a quad injury.