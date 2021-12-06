Johnny Sexton: 'if we don’t win in Europe it’s not been a great season'

Johnny Sexton has been a key figure in four European title-winning Leinster teams but the veteran fly-half remains as driven as ever to elevate the current group into Heineken Champions Cup greats.

Sexton, 36, will watch this Saturday’s home pool opener against Bath from the Aviva Stadium sidelines with the aim of passing fit for the following week’s trip to Montpellier after injuring his knee and ankle during Ireland’s victory over New Zealand last month.

Leinster last won the Champions Cup in 2018, when so many of Leo Cullen’s players added a European winner’s medal to their Irish Grand Slam success with a final victory over Racing 92 in Bilbao. The 2021-22 team is arguably stronger again but having come up short in a quarter-final defeat to Saracens two seasons ago and outpowered by La Rochelle in the semi-finals last spring the captain believes there is still plenty for this crop to prove and he admitted that the province has reached the stage in its evolution where failure to win the Champions Cup represents a disappointing season.

“It is now. But it took a lot of hard work to get us into a club or a culture, whatever you want to call it, (where) that is the case,” Sexton said.

“That wasn’t always the case. It was a slog for a good few years. Now we have put ourselves in a position that if we don’t win in Europe it’s not been a great season. Sometimes you can win the league and it’s a good season. Obviously, any time you win a trophy it’s a good season, but we want to be a great Leinster team and to do that you have to win the European Cup based on what teams have done before us.” Sexton may be sidelined this weekend but that is not to say he will take a step back from his squad.

"It’s important that I’m there for the team at all stages. If I’m injured, I’m there to help, and if someone asks questions, of course, I’ll be as open as I can, but at the same time, there are guys there that are playing out-half and there are guys there leading the team from the captain that need to do it their own way, and they don’t need me in there.

“So, it’s a balance, isn’t it? It’s being there for them, making sure they’re okay and we’re preparing well, and if you see something maybe having a quiet word to one of the coaches or with the captain or the other out-half who’s playing.

“But I hope to be fit, hopefully in Round 2. So, that’s the plan, that’s what I’m working for. I think the Bath game will probably be a bit too soon for me, but if I can get back for the Montpellier game, that’s the goal at the moment.”