AIL wrap: On form Conor Hayes on the score-sheet again for Young Munster

Young Munster head coach Gearoid Prendergast hailed Conor Hayes' impressive try-scoring exploits after their 20-16 derby victory over Garryowen.

Sweeping across to the left wing, Hayes put away his eighth try of the Energia All-Ireland League season - he is joint-top of the scoring charts - as Munsters got back to winning ways.

"I suppose in soccer terms you need a goal-scorer, and Conor's definitely that and more," Prendergast said of the powerful 22-year-old.

"He's just an exceptional finisher. Another one to notch on for the season. (I'm) so delighted for him, great finish as well.

"It's a huge four points for us. I suppose we maybe felt we could have kicked on a bit in the second half, but credit to Garryowen, they came back well."

Quick-fire tries from Dylan Murphy and Colm Quilligan got the Light Blues back in contention, but Cookies number 10 Evan Cusack, who had converted scores from Dan Walsh and Hayes, sent over his second penalty to confirm the home win.

Tomás Quinlan and Duncan Williams controlled matters behind a dominant Cork Constitution pack in their 45-0 bonus point triumph at UCC.

UCC captain Rob Hedderman and Jack O'Sullivan battled valiantly, but Con collected seven tries in slippery conditions, including braces for Luke McAuliffe, Paddy Casey and Cathal O'Flaherty.

Vice-captain Cormac Daly delivered a hat-trick of tries as Clontarf dispatched Dublin University 27-7 to stay two points clear at the top of Division 1A.

Provincial players Peter Dooley, Cormac Foley and Peter Sullivan all crossed the whitewash in Lansdowne's convincing 48-15 dismissal of UCD.

Bottom side Ballynahinch were handed a 39-0 beating by Terenure College whose haul including a fifth try of the campaign from winger Craig Adams.

Meanwhile, brothers Sam and Ben Burns touched down for their respective Highfield and Old Wesley sides as they continue their battle at the top of Division 1B.

Leaders Highfield accounted for City of Armagh on a 21-10 scoreline, while Wesley bagged a bonus point in seeing off Banbridge 24-14.

A penalty try clinched a 15-12 comeback win for Shannon at Malone, and hooker Joe Horan's double helped Old Belvedere overcome Navan 32-12 and end their four-match losing run.

Naas outscored St Mary's College by four tries to three to win their Friday night clash under lights 35-19, with captain Peter Osborne kicking the other 15 points.