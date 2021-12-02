Ireland women to play Six Nations fixture in Cork next year

Ireland’s home fixtures in the 2022 Women's Six Nations will be spread across Dublin, Cork, and Belfast, the IRFU have announced.

Ireland, who will be led by incoming head coach Greg McWilliams, get their campaign underway against Wales on March 26 at the RDS in Dublin, where almost 3,000 fans supported the team during their recent Autumn Test win over Japan.

Ireland will then travel to France for Round 2 the following weekend, before hosting Italy at Musgrave Park on April 10. The Cork venue has been successfully hosting the Ireland U20s since 2019.

The penultimate weekend sees Ireland travel to play England on Sunday, April 24, before the final home game of the 2022 Six Nations, against Scotland, is staged at Ulster Rugby's Kingspan Stadium, the first time the Belfast venue will have hosted senior international rugby since the 2017 Women’s Rugby World Cup final.

IRFU CEO Philip Browne says that playing the game around the provincial venues will increase the "accessibility, profile, and interest" in the team and ensure they have the best available facilities.

"We are delighted to announce that it will be even easier for fans around the county to support our women's team in the 2022 Six Nations," Browne said.

"Support for the team has grown strongly as they moved from Ashbourne, to Energia Park and the RDS and we hope that by bringing the team closer to the provincial clubs that are developing women's and girl's rugby, we can encourage even more female involvement, at all levels.

"The three provincial venues deliver topflight facilities and playing surfaces that will allow for the best of international women's rugby, and we are optimistic that our 2022 Six Nations will be one of the best-supported campaigns ever."

Ticket information for the games have yet to be announced.