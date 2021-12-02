Byrne and Carty showdown at 10 in RDS interpro

Leo Cullen has drafted another 11 Ireland internationals back in for tomorrow’s URC meeting with Connacht at the RDS, but the most interesting subplot centres on Harry Byrne who starts at out-half.

The younger of the Byrne boys, who saw action for Ireland against Argentina recently, replaced his brother Ross late on against Ulster last week but failed to impress as Cullen’s men went down to a 20-10 home loss.

This time he gets the opportunity to show his wares from the off and the man holding down the other No.10 jersey will be none other than Jack Carty who, on the evidence of the November internationals, is just behind him in the queue for the Ireland jersey.

Byrne has been given a strong vote of confidence by Andy Farrell who named him as third-choice ten for the games against Japan, New Zealand and Argentina. Carty was a late call-up for the last of those games when Johnny Sexton was out injured.

That aside, there is plenty to excite as Leinster look to rebound from that disappointing loss to the northern province and re-establish their equilibrium ahead of the opening two rounds of the Heineken Champions Cup.

Hugo Keenan and James Lowe come in to the back three alongside Jordan Larmour, Robbie Henshaw switches from 13 to 12 to accommodate the addition of Garry Ringrose, while Luke McGrath will again captain the XV from scrum-half.

Cian Healy, Dan Sheehan and Michael Alaalatoa make for a brand new front row, Ryan Baird joins Devin Toner behind them, while Josh van der Flier and Caelan Doris will look to transfer exceptional test form back onto the club stage.

Ronan Kelleher and Andrew Porter, two more who shone last month, will take to the field via the bench against a Connacht side that ran in seven tries against the Ospreys last time out and now shows just three changes from that rout.

Oisín Dowling, Eoghan Masterson and Peter Robb all came off the bench in that one and have now been elevated to start in the second row, at blindside flanker and as inside centre respectively.

The front row of Matthew Burke, Dave Heffernan and Finlay Bealham is unchanged for the fifth straight game, while Masterson’s inclusion sees Jarrad Butler moves to No.8.

The replacements include Cian Prendergast and Tom Farrell who have returned from injuries.

Connacht came away with the win on their last visit to the RDS and they rarely have any difficulty in making life awkward for Leinster. Head coach Andy Friend is hoping that they can continue on their upward curve as the Champions Cup approaches.

“Last week was pleasing, not just to pick up five points, but to continue our recent level of performances, even with a substantial break in the middle. The challenge for all of us now is to raise our game even more, away to one of the best sides in Europe."

Leinster: H Keenan; J Larmour, G Ringrose, R Henshaw, J Lowe; H Byrne, L McGrath; C Healy, D Sheehan, M Alaalatoa; R Baird, D Toner; R Ruddock, J van der Flier, C Doris.

Replacements: R Kelleher, A Porter, V Abdaladze, J Murphy, M Deegan, N McCarthy, R Byrne, T O’Brien.

Connacht: O McNulty; A Wootton, S Arnold, P Robb, M Hansen; J Carty, K Marmion; M Burke, D Heffernan, F Bealham; O Dowling, U Dillane; E Masterson, C Oliver, J Butler

Replacements: S Delahunt, J Duggan, J Aungier, L Fifita, C Prendergast, C Blade, C Fitzgerald, T Farrell.