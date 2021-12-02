Luke McGrath happy to get back into Ireland picture

Luke McGrath is hoping to rekindle an international career he feared might have ended having been recalled to the Ireland squad last month after a prolonged absence.

The Leinster scrum-half was a key player in Joe Schmidt’s test operation but won the last of his 19 caps to date when coming off the bench with six minutes to go against New Zealand in the 2019 World Cup quarter-final.

Andy Farrell took over after that and he has looked elsewhere for candidates. McGrath’s Leinster clubmate Jamison Gibson-Park has been the main benefactor having been promoted to the squad and, in more recent times, handed the starting slot ahead of Conor Murray.

It was ultimately an injury to Gibson-Park that ultimately opened up the door again at the back end of the November internationals. Murray stepped into the XV for the Argentina game, Craig Casey came onto the bench and McGrath was drafted in as back-up.

“I got a call late at around 9.30 one night so I had to be in the next morning at 8am with all the new calls. It was definitely challenging but it was a great experience to be back in there, especially coming in just after the lads beat New Zealand.”

It can’t have been easy through those two years where he was deemed surplus to requirements, not least given the fact that there is a surfeit of fine scrum-halves around the provinces eligible for national duties.

McGrath also had to watch as a platoon of Leinster teammates and friends got their call-ups, and there seems to have been little or no communication coming from the Ireland coaching staff as to how he should go about getting back in.

All he could do was focus on his form at Leinster where he continued to get the nod over Gibson-Park for many of the biggest games, but he is open and honest enough to admit that there were “some difficult days” through that period.

“I like to think I’m still relatively young at 28, even though the age of the squad now is very young. I wouldn’t say the door had been shut but there were definitely days when I wasn’t sure I was going to get back in, so that’s why I was surprised to get the call to get back in.”

Though he wasn’t part of the 23 for the Pumas game, his very presence in camp that week suggests that he is at least close to the perimeter of the squad and very much in the minds of Farrell and his staff as attention turns in the New Year to the Six Nations.

For now the focus is all Leinster as the province churns through a critical two-month spell where they will play 10 times between the URC and Heineken Champions Cup and one that started last weekend with a rare home loss, to Ulster.

It was a performance that clearly rankled Leo Cullen. The head coach suggested afterward that, with fewer games in this rejigged season, some players could have already seen their main opportunity to impress pass them by. Those tasked with righting last week’s wrongs for Friday’s visit of Connacht will be facing an opponent that won on its previous visit to Dublin and one that will pitch up on the back of an impressive defeat of the Ospreys last Friday.

Andy Friend’s side can be inconsistent but that win at the Sportsground backed up their hammering of Ulster in Galway in late October before the URC went into a brief period of hibernation and they are playing some superb rugby with it.

“They scored off the first ball in play (against Ospreys), kick-off, receive,” said McGrath. “It was a brilliant set-up try. They’re scoring lots of tries, they’re a great watch. They’re playing great rugby so our defence is going to be challenged this week.”