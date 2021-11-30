Nine new Covid cases in Munster camp 'including staff and players'

The Munster squad in South Africa have recorded nine new positive Covid-19 cases this morning.

The squad has been tested daily since their URC games against the Bulls and Lions were dramatically postponed on Friday following the discovery of a new strain in the virus in South Africa.

One player tested positive on Sunday while another member of the group was deemed a close contact.

Munster currently has 34 players and 14 staff in a Cape Town hotel. Those who have texted positive are now isolating individually in their rooms

The remaining group are undertaking another round of PCR testing as plans for a return flight to Ireland have been thrown into turmoil.

"Munster’s latest round of PCR testing has identified nine positive cases," the province said in a statement. "The group, including staff and players, will move to the designated quarantine hotel in Cape Town joining the first player who tested positive on Sunday."

On Monday, before the further positive tests, the squad were given the all-clear to return to Ireland.

Munster say the 38 people who returned negative tests will return home as soon as possible while the others remain in isolation.

"As outlined by the Irish government on Monday, those that have received negative results have clearance to travel from the South African authorities.

"In taking every precaution the touring party have completed another round of PCR testing this morning, the third in less that 60 hours, and will wait on results ahead of next steps."