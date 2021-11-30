Contepomi: Byrne better than me, he just needs to learn

Felipe Contepomi has given his backing to Leinster and Ireland’s youngest out-half, Harry Byrne, as the 22-year old goes about living up to the great expectations foisted upon him.

Talked up as a possible contender to Johnny Sexton’s throne, Byrne has been beset by injuries at inopportune times all too often but now has two test caps to his name after being afforded cameos this year against the USA and Argentina.

His footprint at the top level remains light with just 26 appearances banked for Leinster and his total minutes between club and country still amount to less than 15 full games of professional rugby.

A replacement for older brother Ross against Ulster at the weekend, he was guilty of some poorly-executed kicks in the 20-10 URC loss at the RDS, with Contepomi accepting that the player may have been forcing things too much.

The province’s assistant coach believes it’s still a case of blending the undoubted talent with the team around him and learning the lessons as they come, but he blanched at suggestions that the pair may have been similar in how they play(ed) the game.

“I was ten times less talented than him! Maybe I had other things that he doesn't, but he is very talented, definitely. But look, he's young, and sometimes we expect (a lot), and sometimes it doesn't work that easily for a young out-half.

“You need experiences. It's not about age, but it's about passing through similar situations over and over, and sometimes making errors and learning from them, that's what gives you experience.

“So he's in that part of his career, but you are always judged to the top level, so that's the challenge he's facing. I think he'll get it right and we'll try to help him and prepare him to succeed as much as we can.”

Leinster follow up that Ulster loss with the visit of Connacht to Dublin this Friday and they will welcome a raft of their Ireland players who featured most prominently in three tests this month. Others, and more besides, will remain absent.

Sexton and Jack Conan are among those ruled out while Jamison Gibson-Park, Max Deegan, Dan Leavy and James Ryan are still being assessed. Ryan has completed return-to-play protocols and upped his training load but is to see an independent concussion consultant.

This is in line with World Rugby protocols.