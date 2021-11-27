Leo Cullen offers ringing endorsement for Ross Byrne ahead of Ulster clash

His younger brother Harry may have moved ahead of him in the international pecking order, but Leinster head coach Leo Cullen continues to have full trust in Ross Byrne’s ability to steer his side at out-half.

Whereas the elder of the Byrne siblings watched on from a distance as Ireland enjoyed an unbeaten march through the Autumn Nations Series, Harry picked up his second senior cap in last Sunday’s 53-7 victory over Argentina in the Aviva Stadium.

Yet, in addition to his strong performance against Glasgow Warriors in their most recent competitive outing on October 22, Ross’ ubiquitous presence at Leinster training over the past few weeks sees him getting the nod to start this evening’s top-of-the-table United Rugby Championship clash with Ulster at the RDS (kick-off 8pm).

“Ross has been with us the whole way through. I don’t know if he’s close or far [to an Ireland call-up], but in our eyes he’s a hugely important player for us. I thought he was excellent in our last game against Glasgow. Whereas with Harry it’s more challenging. Obviously, with the Test on Sunday, he has come back late in here,” Cullen explained.

“We don’t have any preconceived plans going in, in terms of minutes tomorrow for anyone on the bench in particular. We’ll see how the game unfolds, but hopefully Ross goes well.”

Although Robbie Henshaw and Tadhg Furlong make swift returns, the remainder of Leinster’s frontline international stars will be marked absent for Ulster’s visit to Ballsbridge.

Johnny Sexton, James Ryan and Jack Conan are on the treatment table, but a number of their Ireland contingent are expected to resume provincial duty against Connacht next Saturday. While Cullen will welcome them back with open arms, he has the utmost confidence in those who will be crossing the white line this evening.

“We’ve got a group that are ready to go now. We’ve a group that are resting and recovering as well, off the back of what has gone on in November. The focus on the group has been good this week and they’re looking forward to playing,” Cullen said.

“The motivation is strong for a number of guys that were very unlucky to not be involved during the November series and there’s probably players in some of the other provinces who could have the same type of feeling. There’s a bit of a mix, but there’s plenty at stake now.”

Amongst those hoping to make a statement tonight from a Leinster point of view will be Ciarán Frawley and Jordan Larmour — named at inside centre and left-wing respectively.

There is also set to be a welcome return off the bench for Will Connors, who had been sidelined since March with a knee injury that ultimately required surgery.