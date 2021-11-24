World Rugby approves significant amendment to eligibility laws

World Rugby has approved a significant amendment to eligibility laws that will permit players to switch countries from January.

It paves the way for a possible scenario like England internationals Billy and Mako Vunipola representing Tonga, as could ex-Ulster and New Zealand international full-back Charles Piutau, given their heritage with the island.

Players will meet transfer qualification criteria by standing down from Test rugby for three years, and must either be born in the country they wish to represent or have a parent or grandparent born there.

A player can only change union once, with each case subject to ratification by World Rugby’s regulations committee.

After January 1, any player meeting the criteria can make an immediate transfer application.

Piutau, 30, won the last of his 17 New Zealand caps in 2015, so he would be eligible to switch country allegiance next year.

World Rugby chairman Bill Beaumont said: “Approval of this landmark regulatory change is the culmination of detailed and widespread modelling and consultation across the game.

“We have listened to our membership and players and sought to update the regulation recognising the modern professional rugby environment without compromising the integrity of the international game.

“Any player who wishes to transfer will need to have a close and credible link to their new union, namely birthright or parent or grandparent birthright, while meeting strong criteria, including a 36-month stand down period.

“We believe that this is the fairest way to implement progressive change that puts players first, while also having the potential to support a growing, increasingly competitive international men’s and women’s game.” The move is a potential game-changer for countries like Tonga, Fiji and Samoa, although would be far from restricted to those three nations.

International Rugby Players chief executive Omar Hassanein added: “The proposal to change the rules around player eligibility is something that we have worked on over many years with our member associations.

“Many players across the world will now benefit from the chance to represent the country of their or their ancestors’ birth, serving as a real boost to the competitiveness of emerging nations, which in turn, will benefit the game as a whole.”