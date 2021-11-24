Jack Carty not obsessing about Ireland recall

Jack Carty has said he’s not going to become obsessed about an Irish recall as he heads into a block of 10 games in as many weeks with Connacht.

The 29-year-old, who this week signed a three-year contract extension to stay at the Sportsground, has been in the international wilderness since winning his 10th cap against Russia in the World Cup two years ago.

And while he was briefly called into the squad last week for the second autumn in a row without making a matchday squad, Carty said his Irish future is not going to dominate his thought process for the busiest period of the season.

"Probably not as much as it would have previously,” said the out-half. "After the Munster game and how I went, in that lead-up and in my own head I thought forward that maybe I'd get a run against the USA and Japan, but that wasn't the way it turned out.

"Between now and when the squad is named it probably won't preoccupy my brain.

"I'll probably be going up against one of the Byrnes next week, I suppose it may crop up there because there's always that bit of rivalry when you play against interprovincial teams.

"But I wouldn't say that much, to be honest, maybe that three, four games towards the end of the block — that's where it comes back into your mind and reckoning again, because that's really intensely looking at those games, looking at those European games.

I'd like to think I don't lose that much sleep on it initially, but certainly come to an end you think about it more."

Carty skippered Connacht in their narrow loss to Munster and their emphatic 36-11 win over Ulster in the Aviva Stadium and is now enjoying the captaincy after initial reluctance.

"I've done it before and I didn't like it to be honest. I felt it kind of took away from what I was trying to do as a player, but I think the way we're playing it does feel like there's lots of game-managers on the pitch.

"So, other fellas understand the roles they have to do. I'm not worrying about where we are on the field, there's a collective understanding of what we have to do.

"Maybe before it was down to the numbers 9 and 10 to manage, whereas it's five or six players now who look after that and that gives me more to look after in terms of speaking to referees and my own performance."

Andy Farrell’s decision to call him up when Johnny Sexton was injured for the Argentina game shows he’s not far off an Irish recall and Carty knows he has room for improvement.

"I'd like to think that if I just keep going how I've been going, there's a few of the brush-ups and one or two fixes say from the Ulster game that you won't get away with at international level or even at this level.

"So, I'd like to think if I can brush up those couple of things, continue the form I've had I'd be there or thereabouts.

"All the other No.10s, Joey (Carbery) and Johnny have been playing really well the last couple of weeks, there's a right old battle between a couple of players there.

"If I can continue how I've been going, stay lucky with injuries and stuff like that, that's how I got my chance the last time.

"I'd like to think that's how I can get it again."