Full circle for Johann van Graan back home to make new memories

For a while there during his media conference from Pretoria, Johann van Graan got a little lost in the reverie of his recollections of a life spent at Loftus Versfeld.

It would be a stretch to say the Munster head coach was misty-eyed as he spoke at length of his days as a ball boy at the famous stadium up on South Africa’s Highveld. He talked of standing next to Springbok legend Andre Joubert and Nelson Mandela, and of joining the Bulls at the start of his coaching career in 2003, yet as he prepared his current team for their United Rugby Championship resumption against his former team this Saturday, the 41-year-old made it clear he is back in town to make some new memories.

“It is full circle coming back with Munster, a club I’ve learned to love and call my home,” van Graan said yesterday. “I’m from Munster now but from a team perspective it’s not about me. But it is great to come back to your hometown and have some of the memories that I had the privilege of feeling.”

The head coach is well aware of the size of Munster’s challenge against Jake White’s Currie Cup champions at 1350 metres above sea level and has learned the lessons of a 2018 South African tour against the Kings and Cheetahs which saw them return to a torrid afternoon in Bordeaux that led to a Champions Cup semi-final defeat by Racing 92.

With a European trip to face Wasps on December 12, van Graan said he has learned valuable lessons from the past:

“Do not train in the middle of the day because the sun is so hot. We in Ireland don’t get a lot of sun, specifically at this time of year... we’ll do some night training tonight. These small things will hopefully add up to a better performance, and hopefully good performances against the Bulls and the Lions (in Johannesburg seven days later).

“The other thing we (will do) after the Lions game, we fly straight out that same night so we’ll be landing in Ireland on the Sunday which gives us seven days before the next match.

“In a bigger picture, the URC is going to be so competitive that we can’t afford to just let two games slip.

We came down here to win and we say that with a lot of respect because we know that both games will be very tough.

Playing at altitude also has its advantages when you have big boots such as fly-half Ben Healy and centre Rory Scannell. The range of Healy’s kicking in such rarefied air has not yet been revealed and Van Graan said: “There’s been a lot of speculation on that. Because we only arrived here yesterday we had a good training session but we left all the big kickers, not to test their range on the first day because of the risk of injury.

“So there’s been quite a lot of speculation, some guys in the team, some forwards also believing they can hit it from 50 or 60 metres. If you had me guessing, we’ll see, he’ll test it out but I guess 65, maybe 70, who knows. Rory’s also a pretty long-distance kicker so the guys are looking forward to seeing what they can hit.”

Another unknown will be the impact summer signing Jason Jenkins, a Pretoria-born former Bulls forward standing at 6ft 8ins and weighing more than 19 stone, can have on this Munster side now the 25-year-old is on the brink of a debut following a quad injury sustained on the eve of the season.

“We brought him here to replace CJ (Stander) in terms of adding to our ball carriers,” van Graan said of Jenkins’ role. “So his ball carrying, his lineout ability, his defensive ability and his aggression. He’s big, he loves to play rugby and the lads are really looking forward to seeing him. He’s got to get through the week and we’ll decide later in the week how we go but I certainly brought him to play.”