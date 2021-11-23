Family first: Stephen Larkham to leave Munster at end of season to return to Australia

Munster have been rocked by the news that senior coach Stephen Larkham will depart the province at the end of this season.

Larkham, who joined Munster as senior coach two years ago, recently expressed his desire to extend his current contract which is set to expire at the end of the season but Munster announced on Tuesday evening that he has declined the offer of a new deal and decided to return home to his native Australia.

Larkham cited personal reasons for the decision and also the offer of a coaching opportunity closer to home.

"I only recently spoke about my desire to remain with Munster and continue working with my fellow coaches and playing group,” Larkham said.

"That hopefully gives some indication as to how difficult a decision this has been for me. The staff, players, fans, and facilities are world class here and I am grateful to have had this opportunity.

"My family made a number of sacrifices in joining me on this move to Ireland and my girls’ adjustment over here, particularly with covid, has been difficult. I have to put them first now, and with a coaching opportunity closer to home this is the right thing for my family at this time.

"For now, my focus is very much with Munster Rugby and with a long season ahead I will savour every moment of working within this great environment as we continue to build in the right direction."

The news will be a hammer blow for Munster supporters who have been enjoying a more expansive attacking gameplan of which former World Cup-winning Wallaby Larkham is the principal architect.

He joined Munster in the summer of 2019, replacing Felix Jones, and with Graham Rowntree also joining as forwards coach later that summer it appeared that head coach Johann van Graan had assembled the dream coaching ticket. Evidence of that has only recently come to fruition but many believed Larkham was a potential head coach in waiting.

Munster are currently in South Africa preparing for their round six United Rugby Championship match against the Bulls in Pretoria.