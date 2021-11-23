Johann van Graan relishing return to 'Fortress Loftus' for first time as away coach

Johann van Graan is adamant he will park the emotions of a homecoming clash against the Bulls at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday when Munster resume their United Rugby Championship campaign on South African soil.

The Munster head coach’s past is inextricably linked with the Pretoria club, where his father Barend was the chief executive of the regional union. He was a ball boy at Loftus from the age of six and started his coaching career there in 2005 at the age of 25.

Now back in Pretoria for the first time as an opposition coach, Van Graan, 41, is busy preparing his Munster squad for the tough challenge of playing at altitude, 1,350 metres above sea level against the reigning Currie Cup champions coached by Jake White at a ground where the Bulls are unbeaten in 21 games.

“It got very real when we drove into Pretoria and drove past the old school and past the university and Loftus Versfeld and into our hotel,” Van Graan said on Tuesday of Munster’s arrival the previous day. “Really looking forward to it, massive challenge ahead, but great to be in Pretoria.

“I'm with Munster now and we treat every game the same. We've planned well for this one, it will be a big challenge, we enjoy every victory. It will be the first (team) - if we could pull off a win - that has won against the Bulls in the last three years. Since Jake took over they are still unbeaten here at 'Fortress Loftus' as they call it. We are under no doubt about the massive challenge that lies ahead.

Munster will be without the majority of the Ireland squad contingent that spent the last four weeks in camp with Andy Farrell, although they have travelled with wing Simon Zebo and back-rower Gavin Coombes, neither of whom played in the Autumn Nations Series.

With a second URC game against the Lions in Johannesburg on December 4, more frontliners may be flown into South Africa as preparations begin to reintegrate them ahead of the Heineken Champions Cup round-one visit to Wasps on December 12 but Van Graan said no decision had been made on precisely which of the internationals would make the trip.

“We'll treat guys individually, see how they recover after the Test matches, look at certain minutes. Simon and Gavin flew with us, we'll see how our squad is on this side. We're living in a time of Covid which we have to take into consideration.

“There will definitely be certain players flying to South Africa next Saturday and arriving next Sunday. We might leave certain guys behind. Our focus is on the Bulls and we'll see how we get through that game.

“We've planned pretty well, we believe, with the cards that have been given to us and now we've got to make the best of it and enjoy the two weeks in South Africa before we return to Ireland.”

The Munster boss also provided an update on fresh injuries for back-rower John Hodnett, who made his return from a long-term achilles tendon injury in the away URC loss last time out October 23 at Ospreys, wing Calvin Nash, and tighthead prop Roman Salanoa.

“It's not short-term at this stage,” Van Graan said. “Roman will be put out as soon as he's ready, he won't be coming to South Africa.

“John Hodnett picked up something in the AIL. Unfortunately for him, he had those few minutes against the Ospreys and a few AIL games but he hasn't had that opportunity to play.

“I'm gutted for Calvin, I think he's one of the standouts of the season thus far if you look at his performances. He was really knocking on the door in terms of our European 23. He's gutted himself and that will be a bit more long-term.”