Andy Farrell’s Ireland on course but hard road still ahead for World Cup

Two years into his tenure as Ireland’s head coach, Andy Farrell’s mission to deliver success looks healthily on course.

There is little doubt on the evidence of the last eight games, and the performances that helped achieve victory in all of them, that the project to develop a group of players capable of reaching at least a World Cup semi-final is already bearing fruit. This month’s wins over Japan, New Zealand, and Argentina have showcased burgeoning confidence, flourishing individual skillsets, and a willingness to deploy them as and when the time is right.

For Farrell and his assistant coaches in attack (Mike Catt), defence (Simon Easterby), the forwards (Paul O’Connell) and scrum (John Fogarty), the core to furthering Ireland’s cause is sound decision-making and the team has shown a convincing level of competence in that over the last three weekends at Aviva Stadium.

So at the halfway point of this World Cup cycle, 23 months out from France 2023 and a Pool B phase that will pit Ireland against defending champions South Africa and Scotland, with a qualifier from each of Asia/Pacific and Europe to be confirmed, how far does Farrell believe his mission has progressed?

The quality of rugby displayed throughout the Autumn Nations Series would suggest it has come on in leaps and bounds but talking on Sunday evening following the 53-7 trouncing of Argentina, the head coach was more measured than that.

“I wouldn’t say we’re ahead of schedule,” Farrell said. “I wouldn’t put anything on that, to be honest.

“We’re just trying to grow, we’re just trying to improve and where we’re at in terms of performances, we weren’t best pleased with everything we did in the first half today. There was a bit to fix in the first half.

“So there’s lessons learned from every single performance. People are talking about the All Blacks performance, the lads are in a place now that they know how to critique their own performances as a group and be as open and honest as they possibly can be, and I think that’s the strength of the culture that we’re trying to grow.”

It is a culture that is clearly being embraced by those players who spent the best part of four weeks in camp, with Peter O’Mahony unequivocally backing the collective mindset being fostered by describing this Test window as “probably the most enjoyable one of my career so far”. That is quite the compliment from a player who picked up his 79th appearance at the weekend and has served three different head coaches.

Reacting to that statement, Farrell said: “It’s great because it’s the culture that you’re trying to bring together. The reason that they say that is because we’re constantly judging them on how to be a good team-mate and what it takes to be that.

“It’s not just about friendship, it’s about how you prepare, how you help each other prepare, how you turn up for training on a daily basis and to want to get better and help your team-mates. It’s pleasing when you hear things like that.”

Yet the hard work must continue if Ireland are to build on the strides already taken on the road to France.

The success of the European teams against southern hemisphere opposition this month has whetted the appetite for the 2022 Six Nations, which will see Ireland kick off at home to Wales on February 5 before trips to Paris and Twickenham in rounds two and four.

Those will be further litmus tests for this energised Ireland team and Farrell will not allow anyone to rest on any perceived laurels.

“We don’t win a trophy for the Autumn Nations but hopefully it will stand to us in regards to how we’ve grown together as a group for the next time we meet up, and that’s the Six Nations.

“We all know what the Six Nations means to everyone and I suppose everyone always says it and we adhere to the same thing, you’re only as good as your last game so we’re pretty pleased with how the last month has gone, with regards to growing the group.”