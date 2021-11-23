Mike Catt: Ireland hopefuls must continue improving at club level

Mike Catt believes Ireland’s players are only scratching the surface of their potential and has urged them to keep improving when they return to their provinces.

The attack coach has been encouraged by the progress made under head coach Andy Farrell in the past month and showcased in victories over Japan, New Zealand, and Argentina.

Yet he said the squad members have been sent back to their provinces with instructions to stand up as leaders in their respective camps and make themselves impossible to ignore from a selection point of view in the coming weeks.

“I think their individual skills need to be what we expect of them as players but also we expect them to become leaders in their provinces now,” Catt said.

“Not all of them are and we need them to go and play week in, week out like they play for Ireland and they really need to take the lead and make Andy pick them.

“Make him. Don’t get into a 50-50 with a player. They need to go back and make sure they share their experiences with their clubmates and make sure they keep driving their standards to where we want them to be.”

Those messages particularly apply, Catt agreed, to the 14 players in the squad who failed to get any game time this month.

“Go back, take your learnings and go make sure you put your hand up to get selected. Ultimately at the end of the day that’s what they need to do. Everybody needs to do that.”

The Ireland assistant said he was satisfied with the progress made so far.

“I think what’s happening, especially from an attack point of view and defensively, we are understanding what it takes to play international rugby and how we want to play the game.

“Everybody’s buying into it and those things do take time. You don’t have a load of time in international rugby to implement it but the boys have genuinely embraced the way Andy wants the game to be played, defending, breakdown, kicking game, all that stuff.

“They’ve really embraced that and they’re starting to believe in it because they understand it.

“They understand it across the board, one to 15, the subs and the guys that have been with us in a squad of 40 players. They’re all starting to understand what it’s about and I think that’s been the big progression for us this month.”

As for scratching the surface of this squad’s potential so far, Catt said: “Yeah, 100%. The more time we can spend with the players, obviously, the more time we can get them to understand even more and get them to believe in the way that we play and understand each other.

“You’re putting in players from different provinces coming in and being able to gel together so the more and more they do that the better and better they will become and the more competition will happen and then drive the team to higher heights.

“Where we’re at, at the moment, we’ve still got huge progression to make, there’s no question about it and we’ll keep doing what we’re doing.

“The more and more players become comfortable at being uncomfortable the better they will become and more competition you can get within the squad will drive players even more.

“So we’re at the start of it really and there’s so much more that we need to get to, that we need to improve on, individually and as a team.”