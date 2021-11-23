Robin McBryde: Safety first is the mantra around return of James Ryan

Leinster scrum coach Robin McBryde says he has full faith in the province’s medical staff to make the right call on when James Ryan can return to on-field action.

Following the head injury he sustained in Ireland’s 53-7 triumph over Argentina at the Aviva Stadium on Sunday, the 25-year-old lock has been ruled out of of contention for the Blues’ United Rugby Championship encounter with Ulster at the RDS this Saturday (kick-off 8pm).

While Leinster will want Ryan — who missed games for club and country earlier this year owing to a concussion issue — back on the pitch as soon as possible, how he deals with the gradual return to play protocols will determine the length of his absence.

“We’ll be led by the medics. I don’t think it’s just confined to Leinster. It’s throughout world rugby at the moment with regards to trying to lessen these impacts and making sure that we look after the player. Put their health first,” McBryde said.

“You’ve just got to go through those protocols and trust that they’re in the best hands. I’m sure they are. We’ll just have to wait and see on that one.”

Given he’s just come through a packed international window, Ryan may have been rested for the Ulster clash on Saturday (8pm).

Having gone over a month without playing a competitive fixture — their last outing was a 31-15 victory away to Glasgow Warriors on 22 October — Leinster are now entering a block of 10 games in as many weekends across the URC and the European Champions Cup. A schedule of this size would test the depth of most squads, but McBryde is confident Leinster have the resources for a hectic period.

“I think Ireland manage them [players], from a national point of view, better than any other country. That I’ve come across anyway. I know Leo [Cullen] is privy to that information with regards to who is having their rest periods and when,” he said.