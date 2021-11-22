Peter O'Mahony praises 'incredible professional' Joey Carbery

Peter O’Mahony praised Joey Carbery’s performance as the Munster fly-half grabbed his opportunity of an Ireland start at number 10 with both hands.

Carbery, 26, was handed the playmaking reins for the final game of the autumn Test window when captain Johnny Sexton was ruled out with a twisted knee suffered in the previous weekend’s victory over New Zealand.

Carbery had come off the bench in that game and kicked the three final-quarter penalties that secured a 29-20 win over the All Blacks, echoing his Test debut in Chicago five years ago when he had replaced Sexton and nervelessly steered Ireland home.

This, though, was different gravy, a rare start against top-line tier-one opposition to crown a long road back from almost two seasons lost to ankle and wrist injuries. Carbery kicked 18 points and only a late conversion striking an upright ruined a perfect night’s goal-kicking that had seen him nail eight attempts, six conversions and two penalties.

"It's great,” O’Mahony said of the fly-half. “He had a rough 18-month period and he's an incredible professional. He kept his head down, stuck at it, and he's gathered momentum now that he didn't have for a long time just by putting games back-to-back.

"He's been around the environments and not just rehabbing. Once you're back in the squad, it's different. It's tough when you're rehabbing, I've been there and it's a tough old period but he's come back and he's added to the environment, added to the enjoyment, preparation, and performance side of things.

"He's driving that on and he's growing in experience, which is important for him. He's only young so he's getting there."

Nor did Carbery miss a beat when he was switched from 10 to full-back after Harry Byrne replaced Hugo Keenan and slotted in at fly-half for the final 30 minutes.

“It wasn’t always the plan,” Andy Farrell said of Carbery’s shift at full-back. “He has been covering 12 and 15 and there’s a few lads that are in the same position.

“I thought he was good. His place-kicking was exceptional and that keeps the scoreboard ticking over. For him to be in charge for the full week with Johnny not being there was a great experience for Joey and he will learn more from that game.”

It has not been just Carbery and the younger players who have reached new levels during this time in Irish camp. O’Mahony showed his versatility and adaptability to jump seamlessly into the starting back-row at blindside flanker once Jack Conan had succumbed to a quad-muscle injury and he turned in a powerhouse performance, also assuming the captaincy when James Ryan was removed with a head knock on 38 minutes.

O’Mahony, 32, took that in his stride and spoke glowingly about his time with the Ireland squad in this international window.

“I said it after the game, I speak for the group in saying that it’s been an incredibly enjoyable month. I was chatting inside and having a beer there and it’s just been great fun.

“We’ve learned a huge amount as a group and the cohesion that we have built has brought us to that next level of friendship which is so important. Chatting there with Hugo there and I have loved the month. It’s probably the most enjoyable one of my career so far, which has been a while now. It’s been great.”