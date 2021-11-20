France break All Blacks hoodoo with victory in Paris

New Zealand, looking for an immediate response to last weekend’s 29-20 loss to Ireland, became the first team in Test match history to score 100 tries in a single season but couldn't beat Les Blues
France's Melvyn Jaminet with fans during the lap of honour at the end of the match. Picture: INPHO/Dave Winter

Sat, 20 Nov, 2021 - 22:33
PA

France held off a second-half fightback from New Zealand to claim a 40-25 victory in Paris and end a 14-match losing streak against the All Blacks.

New Zealand, looking for an immediate response to last weekend’s 29-20 loss to Ireland, trailed 24-6 at half-time as a rampant Les Blues took complete control at the Stade de France.

However, three tries in 12 minutes after the interval – from Jordie Barrett, Rieko Ioane and Ardie Savea – saw New Zealand close to within two points of their hosts at 27-25, as well as becoming the first team in Test match history to score 100 tries in a single season.

At that point French hopes of a first win over the three-time World Cup winners since 2009 looked to be fading fast, but an incident in the 63rd minute saw the pendulum swing back their way.

Savea was sin-binned to reduce New Zealand to 14 men and France took full advantage with Melvyn Jaminet slotting over the resulting penalty before Damian Penaud broke away for an interception try.

At 37-25 down, there was no way back for New Zealand and France, who had seen Peato Mauvaka score twice either side of Romain Ntamack’s try in a dominant first-half display, wrapped up a memorable win with Jaminet’s late penalty.

