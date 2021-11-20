For Andy Farrell, the more games the merrier in 2022

Andy Farrell has stated his eagerness to add more games to Ireland’s 2022 calendar on the back of a media report that two games may be added to next summer’s New Zealand tour and a pair of ‘A’ fixtures to the Six Nations.

The addition of two extra fixtures in the summer, possibly against the Maoris and a Super Rugby outfit, would make a daunting three-test tour against the All Blacks even more of a challenge while also serving as ideal opportunities to extend the talent pool.