For Andy Farrell, the more games the merrier in 2022

Andy Farrell has stated his eagerness to add more games to Ireland’s 2022 calendar on the back of a media report that two games may be added to next summer’s New Zealand tour and a pair of ‘A’ fixtures to the Six Nations.
The addition of two extra fixtures in the summer, possibly against the Maoris and a Super Rugby outfit, would make a daunting three-test tour against the All Blacks even more of a challenge while also serving as ideal opportunities to extend the talent pool.
“I can’t tell you anything specific because nothing’s been sorted, but we have spoken openly about the lack of time that we’ve had together because of Covid etc, with the tours that have been cancelled etc. So we’re always seeking a way and trying to get extra games. We were unlucky this time around with the American game being called off (last month) and we tried to get Georgia after that, but there was some complications in travel etc.”
It isn’t just the number of games lost that have been an issue for Ireland and, in fairness, most other nations. This November window has been the team’s first opportunity to face one of the southern hemisphere giants in two years.
The ‘A’ games would make for another worthwhile addition to the calendar. Once a constant presence on the international scene, they have fallen off the page in modern times, but their potential value is obvious given the experience it can offer players. “I don’t think they’re ‘A’ games,” said Farrell. “I look at them as games where we’ll see whether people can perform under pressure, whether they can step up. I like the fact people can come together from the provinces and see how quickly they can gel because that’s the most important part of being an international player. So, the more the better in that regard.”