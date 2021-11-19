Munster half-backs looking to take opportunity to lead Ireland to November clean sweep

Andy Farrell has hailed Conor Murray’s influence in Ireland camp ahead of the Munster’s scrum-half’s return to the national XV for this Sunday’s game against Argentina in Dublin.

Murray has had to make do with a back-up role against Japan and New Zealand this month, his usual No 9 jersey having been handed to Jamison Gibson-Park who has played a blinder in the two wins to date.

The Leinster scrum-half is injured this week however, as is Johnny Sexton, which has paved the way for Murray and his provincial teammate Joey Carbery to step in and guide the side for the visit of the Pumas.

Murray has been his country’s first-choice nine for the bones of a decade now and was a key figure in the British and Irish Lions’ test series against the Springboks in South Africa this summer so playing second fiddle for Ireland is a new experience for him.

"Honestly, Conor has been great,” said Farrell after naming his side earlier today. “He has been fantastic in camp.

“He has just got on with his business in a very professional manner and been very supportive of Jamison, helping the team push forward. He gets a chance to play and like everyone taking to the field, they're all looking to put their best foot forward.”

For Carbery this is another critical step as he looks to move on from the injury which cost him so much rugby since the 2019 World Cup. He will be hoping to build on last week’s cameo against the All Blacks when he landed three critical penalties.

The half-backs will take to the field in the knowledge that this is basically Farrell’s first-choice pack. Again. Only nine players will have started up front for Ireland across these three fixtures so the ingredients are there for another solid platform.

That will hold equally true for Craig Casey and Harry Byrne, who have just four caps between them and will surely be asked to come on for Murray and Carbery and close the game out against the Pumas.

“I think it’s nice for Joey and it’s also nice for the two young lads on the bench coming on to a pack like that with all the experience that comes with it,” said Farrell.

“Having said all that, we are two games in and it is pretty tough at this type of level for any team and the pack is important as far as the setpiece is concerned, certainly against a pack like Argentina.”

There are four changes in all to the starting side from last week’s 29-20 defeat of the Kiwis. Robbie Henshaw also comes in for his first appearance of the season while Robert Baloucoune will earn only his second cap on the wing.

Farrell has spoken before about the need for young players to come into camp and show him that they are on all aspects of their game so the Ulster back has clearly impressed with his contribution over the last few weeks.

"He's a quiet type of chap and gets about his business in that type of way, but the potential is there for all to see. I love the way that he's unorthodox in his play. He's obviously very quick and hopefully we can get him into a bit of space.

"He has a natural feel for the game and very underestimated as far as decision-making and reads in defence. He's very good in the high ball. So hopefully we can get some front-foot ball and give him some room."