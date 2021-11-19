Hannah O’Connor on Ciara Griffin retirement: 'It will be a massive loss to us'

While it was news that caused a shock to the outside world earlier this week, Ireland women’s rugby back-row Hannah O’Connor revealed yesterday the squad have known for quite some time of Ciara Griffin’s impending international retirement.

Despite being just 27 years of age, the Kerry native will line out in an Irish side for the final time tomorrow afternoon in an autumn test against Japan (RDS, 3pm). Though she can’t put an exact timeline on when the team's captain announced her intentions to step away from the set-up, O’Connor acknowledged it is something she was aware of in advance of the current international window.

“I think the events in Parma [the failed World Cup qualification tournament] changed a lot of people, not just Ciara. I couldn't put an exact date on it, but after that it made our calendar a bit clearer for the year ahead. I think more on the back of that we knew for sure,” O’Connor remarked.

“She’s a massive part of this group and all you have to do is look online and see her name trending and realise what she means to everybody. It will be a massive loss to us, but we fully respect her decision and wish her the best in the next chapter of her life.”

It is understandable that O'Connor's memory is slightly hazy in relation to Griffin, given she missed out on the World Cup qualifiers through injury.

However, the Galway woman has since regained full fitness and enjoyed a 12-minute run-out in last Friday’s 20-10 victory over the USA. For this weekend’s visit of the Japanese to Ballsbridge, O’Connor has been promoted to a starting line-up that shows a total of eight changes from the USA fixture - which took place in the wake of a difficult few days off the pitch for Ireland women's rugby.

After six previous caps off the bench, she will be hoping to leave her imprint on tomorrow’s game from the pivotal position of No 8.

“I managed to break my finger at the start of August. It was one of those pathetic little injuries that managed to require surgery. It was very frustrating. It was hard for me and then hard for the girls to go over there and for it to go the way it did. Thankfully now I'm glad to be back and all firing.

“In any sport you're always driving on, looking ahead to where you can improve yourself and get better. It’s definitely something [a start] I've wanted for a while. To get more minutes and keep building, get my experience up and try to improve as a player.” Before settling on rugby as her game of choice, O’Connor was a gifted golfer who represented Connacht at U18 level. Playing out of her local club in Loughrea, she was also crowned Connacht Junior Girls’ Golf Champion as a teenager.

During her formative years in the sport, she crossed paths with golfing sensation Leona Maguire and her twin sister Lisa. Unfortunately for O’Connor, any encounter she had with the Cavan siblings didn’t go according to plan.

“I remember distinctly getting hockeyed every single time. They were only about 12 at the time. Tiny to look at on the tee box and then they would absolutely wipe the floor with most people. Adults or teenagers or anyone that stepped up to the plate. It is definitely something I look back on, but there was definitely no victories for me over Leona,” O’Connor added.

Having handed a debut to Tipperary’s Maeve Og O’Leary against the USA last week, Ireland head coach Adam Griggs has named the uncapped trio of Mary Healy, Shannon Tuohey and Ella Roberts on the bench for tomorrow’s Test.

Like his captain, this will be the New Zealander’s final game with the side before he makes way for Greg McWilliams in the new year.

IRELAND (v Japan): L Delany; A Doyle, E Considine, S Naoupu, L Sheehan; E Breen, K Dane; L Feely, N Jones, L Djougang; A McDermott, S Monaghan; C Griffin, E McMahon, H O’Connor.

Replacements: C Moloney, K O’Dwyer, M Healy, A Caplice, M Og O’Leary, A Hughes, S Touhey, E Roberts.