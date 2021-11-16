Ireland captain Ciara Griffin explains retirement decision at 27: 'I’ve given my life to this game'

Ireland women’s rugby captain Ciara Griffin insists the recent issues surrounding the team had no impact on her decision to retire from international rugby.

Despite only being 27 years of age, Griffin will be stepping away from Ireland duty following this Saturday’s international test against Japan at the RDS.

The back-row also revealed she will take some time before deciding whether to continue playing with UL Bohemians and Munster beyond the end of this year.

Her impending retirement comes in the wake of comments made by the IRFU’s Director of Women’s Rugby Anthony Eddy at a media briefing last week, which Griffin herself described as disappointing. Nonetheless, her mind had already been made up before Eddy’s much-discussed remarks.

“That hasn’t influenced my decision. It’s something that I had come to at another time. It hasn’t been influenced by the last week at all. Obviously, it has been a tough time for us as a group with everything, but to be honest, the pandemic made me re-evaluate a lot of things,” Griffin explained in an emotional virtual conference this evening.

“It made us all re-evaluate. That time at home, things like that, getting time with your family. It just made me re-assess different things. Now I have the opportunity that I can finish at home, on home soil. Finish on my own terms. That has been my reasoning. It’s something I haven’t come to lightly. It’s something I’ve been thinking about for a while.

“Obviously, after the events of Parma and the [unsuccessful World Cup] qualification process, it gave me time to reflect at home with my family. I had a talk about things, where do I want to go next. I’ve given my life to this game. I’ve literally given everything to it. It’s just time to focus now on my next chapter. Put my family first for a change as well.”

Whereas Ireland were defending Six Nations champions when Griffin made her debut in February 2016 against Wales, they have since gone on a gradual downward spiral culminating in the recent failure to qualify for next year’s World Cup finals in New Zealand.

This has prompted a couple of reviews into the current state of women’s rugby in Ireland - one focusing on the World Cup qualification campaign itself and the other examining the Women In Rugby Action Plan that was first published in 2018. With both of these reviews set to conclude either side of Christmas, Griffin maintains a positive outlook for the future of the game on these shores.

“I am optimistic for the game. There’s reviews taking place to make sure these events don’t happen again and the right procedures are put in place. I’m taking solace in the fact that review is happening. I’ll still be there for players if they need to reach out or need me for anything. It’s just time now to leave other players come in and put their hands up too.”

There will of course be one final swan song for Griffin in Ballsbridge on Sunday. She is expected to pick up her 41st international cap against the Japanese and hopes to ride off into the sunset on a winning note.

“I’d like to see another solid performance this weekend and for us to play the way we know we can play. Put our best foot forward, enjoy every minute of it. It’s the last time this full group will be together and you really want to enjoy it, leave no stone unturned and just finish on a high with that home crowd, with your family there as well.”