David Nucifora 'happy to be challenged' by IRFU top brass, says Philip Browne

The review into the Ireland women’s team’s failure to make the 2022 World Cup will likely be completed before Christmas but the finished document will not be made available for public consumption by the IRFU.

As was the case with the deep dive into the men’s team’s dismal time at the 2019 World Cup, only the main bullet points will be revealed to the wider public, as is union policy, with CEO Philip Browne insistent that this is best practise.

“I would bring you back to the report after the 2015 World Cup which was produced by the English team and that caused absolute mayhem and terrible embarrassment for a number of individuals, so you can’t just go down that path.

“The key thing is, what are the key findings and what are the key recommendations? And that is generally in the executive summary in the report,” said Browne. “That’s more or less what will be published.”

Browne was most likely referring to the RFU’s report into the 2011 World Cup, details of which emerged only because it was leaked, but the union is not for turning despite some unease over the manner in which their own 2019 World Cup report was presented.

It was performance director David Nucifora who addressed a select number of the national media at the time and it was hard not to digest the findings and come to the conclusion that the then head coach Joe Schmidt was basically thrown under the bus.

Nucifora himself had led that review process, prompting the question at the time as to who, if anyone, had been detailed to question the man at the top of the pyramid and one who is now set to be offered an extension to his contract.

The perception that Nucifora is in a position where he wields too much power with too little accountability was countered by Browne’s assertion that the Australian reports to him as the CEO, the National Professional Game Board and the IRFU’s management committee.

“He is challenged. The NPGB has independent members on it from outside of rugby and David himself is quite happy to be challenged. He would be the first to say, ‘I need to be challenged, I don’t necessarily have all the right answers’.

“I think that’s a classic trait of people involved in high performance, that they’re all looking for improvements and for ways in which they can challenge themselves and the people who work in high-performance.”

As for the women’s side of things, we have already seen Anthony Eddy, the IRFU’s director of sevens and of women’s rugby, pre-empt the review and all but declare that the issues feeding into September’s failure in Parma were not on the union’s side so much as that of the players themselves.

That prompted a barrage of criticism last week with many of the current squad backing hooker Cliodhna Moloney who described Eddy’s take as “slurry”. Browne has since stated that it would be inappropriate for him to comment on Eddy’s future during an international window.

The women’s side defeated the USA in the RDS last Friday and meet Japan this weekend, but the chief executive has confirmed that the women’s and the sevens programmes “in their entirety” would be under the microscope in the two reviews to come.

The second of those is a more wide-ranging appraisal of the women’s game. Both will be completed by independent consultant and former Wales international Amanda Bennett on the back of a dispiriting few months for this sector of the game.

The Donnybrook facilities debacle during the recent interpro series was another dispiriting episode but Browne leaned towards structures, pathways and the game’s male-dominated heritage rather than finances when asked where the crux of the issue might be with the female game. All of this is happening against the ongoing backdrop of the financial body blow that is Covid which has resulted in the union posting deficits totalling €46m in the last 27 months and yet struggling to fill the Aviva Stadium for two of its three November internationals.

Only 40,000 or so attended the first game, against Japan. The hope is that the stunning defeat of New Zealand last Saturday can persuade yet more members of the general public to put their hands in their pockets. “I’d hope that we’ll get somewhere between 45,000 and 50,000 for the Argentina match,” said Browne’s whose long tenure as CEO will end on December 31. The latest yesterday was that the 45k-mark has been met.

Last week’s AGM showed that the union still has over €50m in reserves but the losses through the pandemic have nonetheless been astronomical and prompted the IRFU to take cost-saving measures which have included redundancies and pay cuts. There isn’t an area of the game that isn’t in need of some capitalisation so it was put to Browne that one way of freeing up some funds, maybe for the AIL or the women’s game would be to allow some of the top-earning male players to move abroad for a year or two. A novel approach, but one that received a familiar reply.

“If we allow players to move abroad, yes, we might potentially save some money but we might also lose money because we are not performing at the same level we are at the moment. That’s the delicate balance that you have to try and manage.”