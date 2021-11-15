Ireland's games against New Zealand and Portugal top bumper week of TV viewing figures

The Ireland rugby team’s victory over New Zealand pipped the Republic of Ireland's two football internationals as the most-watched sporting event on RTÉ this week.

Sell-out crowds at the Aviva Stadium for Portugal on Thursday and the All Blacks on Saturday were matched by almost identical high viewing figures for both.

The rugby drew in an average of 686,000 TV viewers (an audience share of 66% at the time), with the football coming in at 677,000 (a 49% audience share). The football peaked at a higher viewership of 905,000 as the game ended against 854,000 as Ireland sealed victory in the rugby.

Sunday’s game against Luxembourg peaked at 646,000, with an average viewership of 499,000 (a 36% audience share).

An average audience of 152,000 stayed on after the rugby on Saturday to watch Kilmacud Crokes’ extra-time comeback victory over Na Fianna in the Dublin Senior Hurling Championship final (a 14% audience share).

The Republic of Ireland U21s lost out to Italy on Friday evening watched by an average of 71,000 viewers (an 8% audience share), while Sunday's Racing from Navan was seen by an average of 33,000 viewers (a 7% audience share).

On RTÉ Player there were 66,300 streams of the Republic of Ireland v Portugal, the highest number of streams for an international football match on RTÉ Player this year. Additionally, there were 44,700 streams for Luxembourg v Republic of Ireland.

Ireland v New Zealand had 109,000 streams which is the highest number of streams for an international rugby match on RTÉ Player since the Rugby World Cup in 2019.