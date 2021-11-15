Ireland vow to stay calm as World Cup starts here

James Lowe’s try-saving tackle, Joey Carbery’s nerveless kicking, and Peter O’Mahony’s mighty turnover poach — three standout moments in a stunning final 10 minutes of this 29-20 victory over the All Blacks that will live long in the memory.

They were all still fresh in the mind as a sellout 51,000 crowd poured out of the Aviva Stadium and the celebrations of this epic Ireland win continued into Saturday evening. Yet both Andy Farrell and captain Johnny Sexton had already turned the page and not because they failed to recognise the significance of his team’s performance, perhaps the pick of the three wins enjoyed against this illustrious opponent since 2016.

It was rather that their attention had already turned to the next stage of the squad’s development, ensuring it represents a start point leading to the 2023 World Cup and not the height of their achievements.

Ronan O’Gara had spoken during the build-up of the clash with the No.1 team in the world of his concern that Ireland had under-performed at World Cups before, during, and after his playing career. “We’re stars at getting it right between cycles but never right on the cycle that matters,” he had said, with the 2019 quarter-final hammering by the All Blacks less than a year after a brilliant home victory over the same side the most recent example.

Post-match, Sexton raised the need for continual improvement, saying there is plenty of scope to do so.

Asked later what were the keys to achieving a consistency of performance, Farrell said: “Just doing what we did today really, sticking to the process, and being calm.

“Our traditional way as a nation. I think everyone in the northern hemisphere really, it’s about rolling your sleeves up and getting stuck in. We’re better than that, we’re skilful, we’re able to make good decisions, and play a varied type of game, play whatever is in front of us.

“Just the ability to stay calm and play the game we want to play is helping us with our execution.”

Ireland were indeed so much better than just rolling their sleeves up, though that was a foundation of this win as they tore into New Zealand from the off, won the breakdown battle, and defended with impressive mettle.

Yet on the back of the previous week’s nine-try demolition of Japan, Farrell’s side continued to play with expansive attacking verve, showing they would not be cowed by the aura surrounding the All Blacks.

The self-belief within the Ireland team survived even as they went into half-time trailing 10-5 despite dominating territory and possession. New Zealand hooker Codie Taylor had scored on 32 minutes to atone for the yellow card he had taken early on and wiped out Lowe’s try in the 14th minute. It should have been more, and not just Tadhg Furlong’s try disallowed for an earlier double movement by fellow front-rower Ronan Kelleher.

The All Blacks were forced to spend long periods in their own 22 but aside from the five points scored in Taylor’s absence, Ireland lacked the clinical edge they had shown against Japan.

Yet the belief remained, the attacking mindset maintained, and they stuck to “process”. It was rewarded with two excellently worked tries in the first 11 minutes of the second half, from Kelleher and man of the match Caelan Doris. Sexton added a conversion and a penalty and Ireland had opened up a 20-10 lead before the third quarter was up.

There would be some nervous moments in the final 20 minutes, as Will Jordan did not waste the pass from a charging Dalton Papalii after an Irish mix-up defending a lineout. The home side were relieved to see Rieko Ioane’s pass to replacement Akira Ioane was ruled forward and a second try in six minutes disallowed.

Previous Irish teams, prior to that historic first win over the All Blacks in 2016, might once have folded under the pressure, but this side is more resilient. Nothing epitomised it better than in that final quarter. After Sexton’s replacement Carbery had kicked three penalties in the last 16 minutes, one of them from the halfway line; once Lowe had saved the day with his tackle on Rieko Ioane, and O’Mahony had stood rock-solid over All Blacks ball thwarting all attempts to clear him out, Farrell spoke of his team’s unshakeable belief.

“It’s massive, obviously. Last week was really good for us, because we played some good stuff but at the same time we were able to highlight, because of the victory, how we could get better.

“We had a great week, just concentrating on ourselves and that was the most pleasing thing, that we put our game on the field.”

Farrell added: “Certainly those last 15 minutes, the most pleasing thing for us was that we kept playing. They become more dangerous, don’t they, in that last quarter? Against the best side in the world, to keep scoring points, we had to be at our best defensively.”

Both captain and head coach referenced the work the squad has been doing, a lot of it with sports psychologist Gary Keegan, in augmenting players’ mental strengths.

“It’s about making sure we’re calm enough to be ourselves because the game can take its own way emotionally,” Farrell said.

“We’re getting pretty good at staying in the moment, being nice and controlled. Trusting ourselves, whether we’ve had a purple patch or things have been really getting back on point and sticking to the process and keep believing in what we are trying to achieve.

“I suppose that is the crux of it really. And along with how we prepare for the week, as a team and individually, that we make sure… that we are not just turning up for things where we are trying things to happen magically that we should be better at.”

There is a long road yet to travel, Farrell knows that, but this was some place to start.

IRELAND: H Keenan; A Conway, G Ringrose, B Aki (K Earls, 71), J Lowe; J Sexton - captain (J Carbery, 64 - HIA), J Gibson-Park (C Murray, 71); A Porter (C Healy, 75), R Kelleher (R Herring, 59), T Furlong (F Bealham, 64); I Henderson (T Beirne, 47), J Ryan; C Doris, J van der Flier (P O’Mahony, 59), J Conan.

NEW ZEALAND: J Barrett; W Jordan, R Ioane, A Lienert-Brown (D Havili, 38), S Reece; B Barrett (R Mo’unga, 21 - HIA), TJ Perenara; J Moody (K Tu’inukuafe, 53), C Taylor (D Coles, 53), N Laulala (T Lomax, 53); B Retallick, S Whitelock - captain; E Blackadder (D Coles, 20-24 - YC, A Ioane, 61), D Papalii, A Savea.

Yellow card: C Taylor 12-22 Replacements not used: T Vaa’i, F Christie.

Referee: Luke Pearce (England).