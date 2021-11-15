Ireland v All Blacks is no longer servant and master

TJ Perenara wasn’t all that interested in the recent history between Ireland and the All Blacks when asked to pause and reflect last week.

The New Zealand scrum-half all but dismissed the psychological relevance of Ireland’s win in 2016 and 2018. That might have held true for Ian Foster’s team approaching the weekend, but there was no doubting the scales had been tipped in Irish minds.

The last decade has seen the Kiwi’s cloak of invincibility fray at the edges and then come up apart at the seams.

It started with the women’s defeat of New Zealand at the 2014 World Cup and picked up speed when the U20s defeated the Baby Blacks two years later.

Hugo Keenan, Jacob Stockdale, James Ryan and Andrew Porter all played that day in Sale. Ryan and Porter were part of the senior side’s win three years ago and now Keenan has added the All Blacks to his own list of conquests.

This is no longer a servant and master relationship.

“After last week, after our performances during the summer and even at the back end of the Six Nations against England, we’ve really been growing in belief and improving so there was that bit of fearlessness,” said Keenan.

“Obviously you have to respect them, they’re the best in the world, but that’s where we want to be ourselves. We spoke about it, not wanting to be underdogs chasing it, we want to be at that level.”

Ireland’s style has changed under Farrell but they have been here before in terms of the confidence they exude in their own ability to match and beat the best. Maintaining that through the next two years would be new.

Joe Schmidt’s side went from unbeatable one minute to “a little bit broken” after one Six Nations loss at home to England. Physical as rugby is, the mental side of the game will be no less vital in deciding this team’s fate.

Keenan spoke afterwards about the need to avoid going into their shells and framing this game as something different, something apart.

“You just have to treat it like a normal game and not let it faze you and let the crowd distract you. You want to use it as positive energy.

“Once you have that, you’re obviously going to be full of nerves. As we saw, they’re the best in the world but they’re beatable if you perform and play to that top level, which I think we did.”