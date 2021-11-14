The New Zealand media reaction: 'Losing to Ireland now becoming habitual' as chickens come home to roost

Reaction to a third defeat to Ireland in the last six test matches has been swift and brutal in New Zealand — with leading commentators criticising the selection of Ian Foster as head coach and believing the All Blacks may need to rip up the script and draw up a new blueprint.

“The chickens came home to roost in Dublin as the All Blacks’ jobs-for-the-boys coaching system was exposed by an extraordinary Irish performance,” wrote Chris Rattue in the New Zealand Herald.

“New Zealand Rugby’s decision to re-appoint Ian Foster with indecent haste this year was turned into a horror show by the power and precision of the magnificent Irish stampede.

“The All Blacks were comprehensively out-coached in Dublin, with Ireland’s command of the ball masterful as the All Blacks fluffed about like it was Super Rugby.”

Rattue believed Ireland were a 25-point better team, the final margin a tribute to the All Blacks’ peerless ability to flatter and deceive on the scoreboard.

“Apparently fooled by okay results against poorly prepared sides in the Covid era, the NZR hierarchy plunged forth in the middle of this year and prematurely launched the rickety ship Foster towards the next World Cup.

“There was absolutely no good reason to do so. The NZR should have waited until after the northern tour, when they could make the best possible assessment on whether to extend his contract.”

Rattue said the NZRU had two ‘brilliant’ options — in the ready-made Scott Robertson or harder-to-get Jamie Joseph/Tony Brown combo.

Media coverage suggests that Foster is now under pressure heading into the final Test of their Northern Tour, against France in Paris next Saturday.

Rattue’s NZ Herald colleague Gregor Paul lauded the All Blacks’ ability to hang in there but the hard truth is that they were never in the game in Dublin.

“There is reason to be worried that the All Blacks no longer have the ante to play at the same table as the likes of Ireland, England and South Africa and are no closer to finding the muscularity they need than they were when they began searching for it four years ago.

“The fact they were so inferior in so many ways, said more about where they really sit in the world pecking order. Losing to Ireland is now becoming habitual and that may be because the All Blacks can’t match them for sheer physical impact and muscularity.”

Paul: “Ireland were stronger, faster, more cohesive and they played the sort of attacking rugby the All Blacks were intending to play but simply couldn’t.

“And now there is reason to worry a little bit. To wonder if this inability to front physical teams, to handle the power of the Northern Hemisphere’s best is now endemic and a problem that they can’t fix.”

Marc Hinton, writing for stuff.co.nz admitted: “Let’s give Ireland credit first. You can’t call it an ambush when you know it’s coming, and the New Zealanders went into this contest well aware of what was heading their way from a home side with its confidence and belief up.

“For all that, they simply had no answer to the urgency and aggression of their hosts, even if they were able to stay in the contest on the back of an heroic defensive effort.”