NZ verdict: Losing to Ireland is becoming habitual. We can't match them for sheer physical impact and muscularity

REACTION to their third loss to Ireland in the last six tests has been swift and brutal in New Zealand – with some commentators believing the All Blacks may need to rip up the script and draw up a new rugby blueprint.

“The hard truth for New Zealand is that they were never in the game,” wrote top New Zealand Herald writer Gregor Paul.

“They scrambled and they scrapped and they threw all they had, but from even the first minute it looked like they were struggling.”

The glass half full conclusion would be to suggest the All Blacks showed character to stay in the game for so long but Paul warned of a greater need to resist that temptation and question whether rugby in New Zealand is so gripped by a pass and catch culture that it has genuinely lost touch of what test rugby is all about.

“There is reason to be worried that the All Blacks no longer have the ante to play at the same table as the likes of Ireland, England and South Africa and are no closer to finding the muscularity they need than they were when they began searching for it four years ago.

“The fact they were so inferior in so many ways, said more about where they really sit in the world pecking order. Losing to Ireland is now becoming habitual and that may be because the All Blacks can't match them for sheer physical impact and muscularity.”

Gregor Paul added in the Herald: “Ireland were stronger, faster, more cohesive and they played the sort of attacking rugby the All Blacks were intending to play but simply couldn't.

“And now there is reason to worry a little bit. To wonder if this inability to front physical teams, to handle the power of the Northern Hemisphere's best is now endemic and a problem that they can't fix.”

He said what prevented this test being a disaster for the All Blacks was the way they defended and the way they did at least manage a mini rally. The sense of desperation in the All Blacks tackling was intense, but there was calm and composure shining through the frenzy.

His NZ Herald colleague Liam Napier reckoned Ireland fulfilled their status as one of the great modern-day foes to record their third win over the All Blacks.

“The All Blacks managed a couple of moments of brilliance but they struggled to build any consistent pressure through phases and when they review the tape it will show they were often beaten in the collisions,” he wrote.

Marc Hinton, writing for stuff.co.nz admitted: “Let’s give Ireland credit first. You can’t call it an ambush when you know it’s coming, and the New Zealanders went into this contest well aware of what was heading their way from a home side with its confidence and belief up. For all that, they simply had no answer to the urgency and aggression of their hosts, even if they were able to stay in the contest on the back of an heroic defensive effort.”

Hinton added: “Ian Foster’s men simply had no answer to the intensity, defensive ferocity and complete and utter possession dominance of Andy Farrell’s Ireland side.