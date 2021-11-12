Ireland rugby squad swerve Covid scare after player returns two negative PCR tests

Ireland's men's squad escaped from an eve-of-match Covid scare on Friday night ahead of their sell-out clash with New Zealand.

The IRFU had earlier in the day revealed a potential positive Covid case which forced that player and a team-mate deemed a potential close contact into isolation, forcing the duo to miss Ireland's captain’s run training session at the Aviva Stadium as a consequence.

Ireland also cancelled their live, in-person press conference at the stadium as a precaution and held the media session online instead.

Yet the team was able to issue a more upbeat update on Friday night which reported that further PCR testing carried out on the Ireland men’s squad and management team "had produced no positive Covid results".

The statement continued: "The player in question and an identified close contact were immediately isolated from the remainder of the group when the issue arose and lateral flow and PCR testing of the entire squad and management was carried out.

"The individual who produced a positive test has subsequently had two PCR tests at two separate labs, returning negative results on both.

"The player and the identified close contact have been cleared by public health and the tournament organisers to take their places in the match day squad."

Andy Farrell's squad will therefore line out against the All Blacks on Saturday afternoon as named earlier this week.