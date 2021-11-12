IRFU warns financial situation still delicate as another deficit recorded

The ongoing financial hits being caused by Covid were emphasised again today with the IRFU announcing a deficit of €10million for the year ending on July 31st. This comes on the back of a €36million deficit reported for the preceding 15 months.

These are enormous sums of money for any national governing body but, as Browne said, they are no outliers in this sense such has been the hits absorbed by the sporting sector and every other corner of the economy here and around the world.

The union’s income actually increased from €79.2million to €84 million for the latest period despite the absence of crowds due to the pandemic.

This was due primarily to broadcasting income from two postponed Six Nations matches that were subsequently played, the receipt of €13.2million from the PRO14 CVC deal and another €18.2million which came from government funding and assistance in relation to wage subsidies and other State initiatives.

The flip side was the money that had to be fed further down the pyramid.

Professional game costs increased by almost €20million, to just over €68million, which reflected the financial assistance which the union had to funnel through to the provinces as well as other outgoings.

All told, the IRFU provided €27million of special Covid-related funding to the provinces and €4million to the club game. The union’s reserves, built up over a century, have fallen from €98.6million to €52million since April, 2019.

Browne, who retires from the role as CEO at the end of this calendar year, did strike a more optimistic note by suggesting that there were brighter days ahead but countered that somewhat by acknowledging that the virus is not nearly behind us.

“It wouldn’t take too much to tip us over into difficulty again,” he explained today. “The IRFU is an unincorporated body, as are the four provinces, and so once you tip into a situation where you are unsure as to your financial future, you start to have conversations about solvency.

“Once you start having conversations about solvency then the issue of personal liability starts to rear its head in terms of those people on committees who effectively make the decisions. So if there is a solvency conversation happening then you start to look at how you are spending your money.

“Are we spending too much money? Do we need to spend less money so we are a sustainable business? Those sort of questions arose and it was a tricky period for voluntary committee members because they knew if they got decisions wrong there was personal liability and equally if they got them wrong they could dismantle the game.

“So it was very, very difficult. It was up to us on the executive staff to try and provide them with all the information they needed to make the decisions.”