Irish rugby camp facing 'potential positive Covid case'

Ireland's preparations for Saturday's Autumn international against New Zealand have been rocked by a "potential positive Covid case."

IRFU chiefs have said that one person has returned a positive test result but that additional testing is being undertaken to establish if this is a false positive.

Officials also said that the entire Irish squad and background are now undergoing additional testing ahead of the clash against the All Blacks.

A spokesperson said: "A potential positive case has been identified in one person via the latest PCR testing carried out on the Ireland squad.

"Additional testing is being undertaken to establish if this is a false positive.

"The entire Ireland squad and management have undergone additional lateral flow and PCR testing today.

"The lateral flow testing returned no positives and the PCR results are expected later today.

"As a precaution, today’s planned Captain’s Run media briefing will be switched from in-person to virtual."

Earlier this morning England loose-head prop Ellis Genge has tested positive for Covid-19, meaning uncapped Sale prop Bevan Rodd will start against Australia on Saturday.

Owen Farrell did not play last weekend after a test said he had Covid-19, but it was found to be a false positive.

