All Blacks coach on Ireland:  'We are seeing an expansion in ambition of what they want to do with the ball'

All Blacks boss Ian Foster believes Ireland are a more potent attacking force than when New Zealand last played them in 2019.

The All Blacks had lost twice in three games to Joe Schmidt’s Ireland in 2016 and 2018 but exacted their revenge in Japan a little over two years ago with a 46-14 World Cup quarter-final hammering in Tokyo.

Saturday’s sell-out clash at Aviva Stadium will be the first meeting between the side since with both teams promoting from within when replacing their head coaches after that tournament. Foster stepped up from assistant to Steve Hansen while Andy Farrell was promoted from defence coach to main man as Schmidt’s successor.

Foster thinks Farrell has now taken Ireland’s offensive potency up a notch with impressive victories over England in march and a 60-5 drubbing of Japan last Saturday.

“I think Ireland have got some characteristics themselves as a team over the last five or six years that haven't changed,” Foster said on Thursday night. “They're well organised, they're physical, they clearly understand their roles and they play accordingly.

“I think that aspect hasn't changed, and that's a positive thing when I say that about Irish rugby. I think they've been a quality team this year and getting better.

“But I think what we are seeing is probably an expansion in ambition of what they want to do with the ball. They seem to be more at ease about taking opportunities wider and being comfortable playing like that. Credit to them, it just means you've got to open your eyes and be aware that they've got more threats in attack then perhaps they would have had 24 months ago.” Foster named his side for Saturday’s Autumn Nations Series clash in Dublin with Beauden Barrett restored to the fly-half role after being rested in Rome last Saturday as New Zealand beat Italy 49-7.

Barrett replaces Richie Mo’unga at 10 from that side as Foster returns to the majority of the XV which started the 54-16 win over Wales in Cardiff two weeks ago. The only changes to that side are in the backline, where Anton Lienert-Brown switches from outside to inside centre in place of David Havili, who drops to the bench, while Rieko Ioane moves from the wing to 13 and is replaced at 11 by Sevu Reece.

Foster praised Ioane’s versatility.

“He's played really well at both wing and centre. He's got work-ons in both positions each week because even if he starts in one, he's likely to end up in the other during a game at some point.

“It hasn't complicated him in too many situations. Not too many players can demand a starting position in two positions. I think he's shown great maturity in how he's handled that, and it's given us the opportunity to use him in different roles in different phases of the game, and certainly this is a game where we want to get ball in his hands really early if we can and get him running, and I can't speak more highly of him.

“He's had a great tour and he's growing, he's still got some work to do but delighted with his progress.” The All Blacks will be facing three New Zealand-born players in Ireland’s starting line-up - Jamison Gibson-Park, Bundee Aki and James Lowe but Foster last night dismissed their birthplaces as “almost irrelevant”.

“I guess they are Kiwis in one sense, but they're Irish now. I don't really want to talk too much about the opposition.

“They are three people who have made a decision, they play for Ireland and what will be and what could have been is almost irrelevant.

“Nowadays the rules are the rules and those three, like a number of others, have made decisions, and they've made a decision to be Irish. So there's not much point speculation about whether they would have been good enough to make it in New Zealand or not. I don't really want to spend any time on that because they are the ones that made the call.”