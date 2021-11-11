Henderson the only change as Farrell keeps faith for All Blacks

Iain Henderson replaces Tadhg Beirne in the Ireland second row
Iain Henderson during Ireland rugby squad training at Carton House in Maynooth, Kildare. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Thu, 11 Nov, 2021 - 15:18
Simon Lewis

Iain Henderson has replaced Tadhg Beirne in the Ireland second row to face New Zealand in Dublin on Saturday, the only change made by Andy Farrell from the side which hammered Japan last weekend.

Ireland will meet the world number-ranked All Blacks at a sold-out Aviva Stadium in the first meeting between the two sides since the 2019 World Cup quarter-final in Tokyo, when New Zealand delivered a 46-14 drubbing of the men in green in Joe Schmidt’s final game as head coach.

Successor Farrell, who had been Schmidt’s defence coach, saw his side play with style and attacking verve to beat Japan 60-5 last Saturday and has not looked outside the matchday 23 that put nine tries past the Brave Blossoms in a comprehensive victory.

It means a 101st Ireland cap for captain and fly-half Johnny Sexton in a half-back partnership with Jamison Gibson-Park at scrum-half, keeping the more experienced Conor Murray on the bench, while Robbie Henshaw has not recovered sufficiently from the foot injury that kept him out of last week’s win to upset the centre pairing of Bundee Aki and Garry Ringrose.

Gibson-Park, one of three New Zealand-born players who qualified for Ireland under World Rugby’s residency rules, is one of four players in the Irish backline set to face the All Blacks in a Test for the first time. That includes the back three trio of fellow Kiwi James Lowe, opposite wing Andrew Conway and full-back Hugo Keenan.

The only change comes in the pack with Henderson promoted from the bench to starting lock as Ireland attempt to match the All Blacks’ established heavyweight duo of Brodie Retallick and skipper Sam Whitelock.

IRELAND: H Keenan (Leinster); A Conway (Munster), G Ringrose (Leinster), B Aki (Connacht), J Lowe (Leinster); J Sexton (Leinster) - captain, J Gibson-Park (Leinster); A Porter (Leinster), R Kelleher (Leinster), T Furlong (Leinster); I Henderson (Ulster), J Ryan (Leinster); C Doris (Leinster), J van der Flier (Leinster), J Conan (Leinster).

Replacements: D Sheehan (Leinster), C Healy (Leinster), F Bealham (Connacht), T Beirne (Munster), P O’Mahony (Munster), C Murray (Munster), J Carbery (Munster), K Earls (Munster)

