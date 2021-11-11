Henderson the only change as Farrell keeps faith for All Blacks

Iain Henderson has replaced Tadhg Beirne in the Ireland second row to face New Zealand in Dublin on Saturday, the only change made by Andy Farrell from the side which hammered Japan last weekend.

Ireland will meet the world number-ranked All Blacks at a sold-out Aviva Stadium in the first meeting between the two sides since the 2019 World Cup quarter-final in Tokyo, when New Zealand delivered a 46-14 drubbing of the men in green in Joe Schmidt’s final game as head coach.