All Blacks recall big guns for 'formidable' Irish challenge 

Beauden Barrett will start at fly-half for New Zealand on Saturday when the All Blacks face Ireland at Aviva Stadium.

The world number one side, which has scored a Test record 675 points in the 2021 calendar year so far, have named a typically exciting matchday squad for the sell-out Autumn Nations Series clash, their first visit to Dublin since their November 2018 defeat to Ireland.

They have since avenged that defeat with a 46-14 hammering of the Irish in the 2019 World Cup quarter-finals, when Barrett started at full-back and Richie Mo’unga was the first-choice out-half.

Barrett, 30, has revived his career as a first five-eighth thanks to spell playing in Japan and has returned to New Zealand and the Blues renewed at number 10, earning his 100th All Blacks cap against Wales two weeks ago when he scored two tries.

Mo’unga must settle for a place among the replacements having played 80 minutes of last weekend’s 49-7 win over Italy in Rome with head coach Ian Foster pairing Barrett with scrum-half TJ Perenara, a centre partnership of Anton Lienert-Brown and Rieko Ioane and a lightning-fast back three of wings Sevu Reece and Will Jordan and full-back Jordie Barrett.

Codie Taylor starts at hooker with Dane Coles his replacement with props Joe Moody and Nepo Laulala, Sam Whitelock captains the side from the second row alongside familiar partner Brodie Retallick, while the back row features Ethan Blackadder at blindside, Dalton Papalii on the openside and Ardie Savea at No.8.

Finlay Christie is named as back-up scrum-half having come through return to play protocols, meaning no place in the matchday squad for Aaron Smith, who joined the tour party as injury cover having stayed at home for the birth of his child. Exciting, powerhouse centre David Havili is named as the outside back replacement.

New Zealand coach Ian Foster has been hugely impressed by Ireland in recent months. "We've watched Ireland's development this year with interest, particularly through the latter part of the Six Nations and last week's big win over Japan," Foster said. "They are certainly playing with confidence and ambition and represent a formidable challenge.

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell is set to name his team later on Thursday.

NEW ZEALAND: Jordie Barrett, Will Jordan, Rieko Ioane, Anton Lienert-Brown, . Sevu Reece, Beauden Barrett, TJ Perenara; Joe Moody, Codie Taylor, Nepo Laulala, Brodie Retallick, Samuel Whitelock (c) Ethan Blackadder, Dalton Papalii, Ardie Savea.

Replacements: Dane Coles, Karl Tu'inukuafe, Tyrel Lomax, Tupou Vaa'i, Akira Ioane, Finlay Christie, Richie Mo'unga, David Havili