Rockwell's late tries overhaul Munster CSP in Senior Cup

Munster Schools Senior Cup Group A: Rockwell College 22 Munster CSP 20

A dramatic, late comeback ensured Rockwell College recorded their first victory in Group A of the Munster Schools Senior Cup as they defeated Munster CSP 22-20 at Musgrave Park on Wednesday night.

Rockwell trailed by 10 in the closing stages but a superb solo score from Henry Buttimer and a Joseph Lawrence try deep into injury time allowed Peter McGarry to fire over the winning conversion to complete a remarkable turnaround.

Both sides were looking for their first win of the competition with Rockwell losing their previous two games and Munster losing their three games coming into this clash.

They knew a good start could be decisive and it was the home side that produced it as they led 10-0 by the 22nd minute, although they could have been ahead by more but Dylan Hicks missed both his conversions from difficult angles.

Their first try came at the end of a powerful drive and it was Donnacha Morrissey that received the credit and the congratulations for the opening score of the game.

There was little doubt about the scorer of Munster’s second try as following a lengthy stoppage when a Rockwell player required treatment for a hefty challenge, Neff Giwa went over in the corner.

Giwa would score his second and his side’s third try just past the half an hour mark with Hicks adding the extras at the third attempt, but that was sandwiched by an excellent brace from Rockwell’s Brian Gleeson - neither were converted by McGarry from tough positions - to ensure they remained in contention at half time, 17-10.

The Tipperary school had the chance to reduce the deficit even further with 16 minutes remaining and at the end of an uneventful period of the match but McGarry failed to split the uprights with his penalty before Hicks soon made no mistake at the other end, 20-10.

Rockwell battled until the end and Munster’s resilient defence was breached twice in the final moments when Buttimer drove home, then Lawrence touched down, and McGarry slotted over to complete a memorable comeback.

Scorers for Munster Club Select Player: Tries: Neff Giwa (2), Donnacha Morrissey. Conversion: Dylan Hicks. Penalty: Dylan Hicks.

Scorers for Rockwell College: Tries: Brian Gleeson (2), Henry Buttimer, Joseph Lawrence. Conversion: Peter McGarry.

MUNSTER CLUB SELECT PLAYER: Jacob O’Driscoll, Mason Cawley, Eoghan Smyth, Paul Graham, Michael O’Donovan, Dylan Hicks, Kyle Read, Jack Ward, Donnacha Morrissey, Daniel McCarthy, Adam Sheehan, Neff Giwa, Ben Murphy, Eoghan Mackay, Robert McCarthy.

Replacements: Shaughan Hanrahan, Darragh O’Connell, Tiernan O’Connell, Alex O’Dea, David Scanlon, Zachary Allen, Frankie Gillane, Kieran-Noel Kennedy, Ryan Delaney, Conall Doyle.

ROCKWELL COLLEGE: Henry Buttimer, Tadhg Carey, Robert Wall, Oisin O’Dwyer, Mathuin Carey, Peter McGarry, Will Bermingham, Ben Everard, Michael Richard Long, Jamie Browne, Jack Ryan, Tom O’Dea, Joseph Lawrence, Jock Fogarty, Brian Gleeson.

Replacements: Rory McKevitt, Alex Harold Barry, Conor Bowen, Harry MacSweeney, Liam O’Connor, Luca Fitzgerald, Conor Neville, Mark McCarthy, Toby Collier, Osato Ediale.

Referee: John Moynihan.