Eddy dismisses claim IRFU favour sevens over 15-a-side women's game 

The IRFU Director of Women’s Rugby Anthony Eddy has refuted the suggestion that the union place a greater emphasis on the 7s code - to the detriment of its 15s counterpart - within the women’s game.

Eddy also doubles up as the IRFU’s Director of Rugby Sevens and played an integral role in the men’s squad reaching the Tokyo Olympics in the summer just past.

However, following the recent failure of the international 15s side to qualify for next year’s World Cup finals in New Zealand, the future of women's rugby in Ireland has come under the microscope.

A number of players have missed out on Six Nations Championship encounters in recent years due to their sevens commitments, but Eddy insists one code isn't given priority over the other.

“I’d have to say I think that’s incorrect, to be honest with you," he said in response to a question relating to claims of a greater emphasis on the sevens code. "I think both programmes have had a lot of resources from the IRFU thrown at them over the recent years. There were nine fully-contracted [sevens] players representing Ireland at Parma, at the World Cup qualification process,” Eddy insisted.

“There was three full-time IRFU staff coaching that programme with Adam [Griggs], Steve [McGinnis] and Kieran [Hallett]. I don’t think either programme is being favoured.

“Because of our small playing numbers and our small talent pool, we’ve had to share resources across both programmes. If people think one programme is being favoured ahead of the other, I’d clearly say they’re wrong.”

Nevertheless, Eddy acknowledged not securing World Cup qualification for the first time in their history - they didn’t compete at the inaugural tournament in 1991, but that was two years before Ireland’s debut as an international side - ranks as a ‘huge disappointment'.

It has led to a series of reviews into the status of women’s rugby in Ireland, while Griggs is set to be replaced as head coach by Greg McWilliams after the completion of the autumn internationals against USA and Japan.

“It’s a setback not just for the women’s 15s game, but just women’s rugby. Not to have an Irish team competing in a World Cup is disappointing, there’s no doubt about it. The team was well prepared,” Eddy added.

“I don’t want to contaminate any findings from a review that’s in place at the moment either, but the coaching staff and the girls themselves are disappointed not to have qualified and disappointed in their performances.

“Obviously from the findings of the review and the outcomes of the review, hopefully, we’re in a position where we can continue to grow the game domestically and put ourselves in a better position for the game going forward.”