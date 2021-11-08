Ireland boosted by Henshaw return to training

Robbie Henshaw’s return to team training has added to the feelgood factor as Ireland begin preparations for this Saturday’s sold-out clash with world number one New Zealand.

The All Blacks are in Dublin for the first time since their November 2018 defeat to the Irish but avenged that in style at the following year’s World Cup in Japan, hammering a side then coached by Joe Schmidt 46-14 in the quarter-finals.

Yet the good times appeared to have returned to the Irish camp under Andy Farrell, whose new-look team smashed Japan 60-5 at Aviva Stadium last Saturday with a nine-try performance that showcased a more expansive gameplan underpinned by an enhanced skillset across both forwards and backs.

The re-integration of this summer’s British & Irish Lions standout centre Henshaw following a foot injury that has kept him sidelined since the final Test against South Africa in Cape Town on August 7 is an additional bonus though in a squad update issued on Monday afternoon the IRFU stressed the Leinster star would spend this week completing his rehabilitation programme.

There were no new injury concerns arising from Saturday’s victory over the Brave Blossoms with Munster back-row Gavin Coombes the only player definitely ruled out this weekend.

Coombes, who earned his debut caps against Japan and the USA during the summer, will not train with the squad this week as he continues his recovery from the non-Covid illness that took him out of the selection mix last week.

Ireland head coach Farrell has not called in a replacement with the squad now reduced to 19 forwards and 19 backs, uncapped Connacht wing Mack Hansen having also returned to his province after training with the national squad last week.

IRELAND Autumn Nations Series Squad 2021 Backs: B Aki (Connacht), R Baloucoune (Ulster), H Byrne (Leinster), J Carbery (Munster), C Casey (Munster), A Conway (Munster), K Earls (Munster), C Frawley (Leinster/UCD), J Gibson-Park (Leinster), R Henshaw (Leinster), J Hume (Ulster), H Keenan (Leinster), J Larmour (Leinster), J Lowe (Leinster), S McCloskey (Ulster), C Murray (Munster), G Ringrose (Leinster), J Sexton (Leinster) - captain; S Zebo (Munster).

Forwards: R Baird (Leinster), F Bealham (Connacht), T Beirne (Munster), J Conan (Leinster), U Dillane (Connacht), C Doris (Leinster), T Furlong (Leinster), C Healy (Leinster), I Henderson (Ulster), R Herring (Ulster), R Kelleher (Leinster), D Kilcoyne (Munster), P O’Mahony (Munster), T O’Toole (Ulster), A Porter (Leinster), J Ryan (Leinster), D Sheehan (Leinster), N Timoney (Ulster), J van der Flier (Leinster).