Josh van der Flier: 'I’ve looked up to Johnny Sexton since I was a kid'

'He drives the standards for everyone and we’re all grateful to him for how good he makes the teams he is in and the players around him'
Josh van der Flier: 'I’ve looked up to Johnny Sexton since I was a kid'

'He drives the standards for everyone and we’re all grateful to him for how good he makes the teams he is in and the players around him'

Mon, 08 Nov, 2021 - 06:00
Simon Lewis

From an emotional jersey presentation by fellow centurion Paul O’Connell to the ceremonial samurai sword generously presented by Japan post-match, Johnny Sexton was on the receiving end of a lot of love on Saturday as he marked his 100th Ireland cap with a try at Aviva Stadium.

Yet it is what Sexton has given to team-mates that will be remembered most by Josh van der Flier about his captain and fly-half.

“His attention to detail, his competitiveness,” van der Flier said in tribute to his skipper. “With me, I’ve worked on defence in lineouts and we speak quite a lot and at this stage I know what he likes and doesn’t like.

“But also in attack, his understanding of how to manipulate defenders and create attacking shape is definitely something he has taught me a lot about. But also his day-to-day drive to be better and to be competitive. That winning mentality is something I’ve definitely learned about.”

The Ireland openside flanker described Sexton’s milestone as “an astounding achievement” and added: “We had a nice ceremony a couple of days ago and it was very emotional when the jerseys were being handed out (by forwards coach O’Connell). It was special to be a part of it.

“I’ve looked up to Johnny since I was a kid, maybe not so little, makes him feel old. He drives the standards for everyone and we’re all grateful to him for how good he makes the teams he is in and the players around him.

“It was nice to make it special for him and you could see what we all thought of him when he scored that try and everyone was piled up on top of him. It was a very special feeling and I’m glad we could make it a special day for him.”

It will be special again if Ireland can back their performance against Japan up with a victory over the All Blacks in Dublin this Saturday. Head coach Andy Farrell was impressed by his players for the most part in their nine-try, 60-5 win.

Of the impressive attacking display he said: “One hundred per cent, they owned it.

“That’s the key to any type of performance.

“What was key today was they understand how to get things going, there are always structures in place that people need to get everyone in order.

“But, at the same time, you don’t want to become too structured that we just become predictable, like a training-ground side.

“We don’t want an attack that’s too tidy, we want to play what’s in front of us. We were very disciplined in how we went about our job and got some rewards for that.”

Yet he added selection for next week was not as simple as naming the same starting XV to go again. “There’s a little bit more to it than that,” Farrell said on Saturday.

“We’re pretty fortunate that it looks like we’ve come through the game pretty good on the fitness front, a lot of the lads have put their hands up through performance.

“We’ll see how they are tomorrow when they turn up for recovery and we’ll make our decisions from there. We’re in a good spot on that front.”

More in this section

Donal Lenihan: Ireland's attacking intent a great alternative to the bang and bash of the Lions Donal Lenihan: Ireland's attacking intent a great alternative to the bang and bash of the Lions
England Training Session - The Lensbury - Tuesday September 28th Owen Farrell cleared to rejoin England squad after a Covid false-positive
Ireland v Japan - Autumn Internationals - Aviva Stadium Andy Farrell says 'a lot of room for improvement' as Ireland switch focus to All Blacks
#Irish Rugby
Scotland v Australia - Autumn Internationals - BT Murrayfield Stadium

Ewan Ashman’s debut try helps Scotland stun in-form Australia at Murrayfield

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Donal Lenihan
Donal Lenihan

Inside rugby

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up