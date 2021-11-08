Andy Farrell says 'a lot of room for improvement' as Ireland switch focus to All Blacks

As good as this performance was from Ireland, Andy Farrell knows it will take much more from his players to defeat New Zealand this Saturday than was necessary against an out-of-sorts Japan.

That will not exactly be a revelation to anyone who saw the All Blacks rampage through Wales’s defences in the final quarter in Cardiff eight days ago, never mind the second string that swept Italy aside 47-9 in Rome on Saturday while needing only 69 tackles to get the job done.

Yet Ireland’s own nine-try demolition of Japan has finally given supporters a clear picture of the head coach’s intentions for their side, a direction of travel hinted at in his two years at the helm since the 2019 World Cup but finally given a showcase at Aviva Stadium as those fans were allowed back in numbers for the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic first visited these shores in the spring of 2020.

There was plenty to cheer, and not just the spontaneous ovation when captain Johnny Sexton marked his 100th Ireland cap with a try in the corner on 49 minutes. Ireland had long been home and hosed by then, four first-half tries from James Lowe, two from fellow wing Andrew Conway and another at the hand of a lively and fast-paced scrum-half Jamison Gibson-Park.

Four more would follow Ireland’s fifth delivered by Sexton, with centres Bundee Aki and Garry Ringrose, Conway’s hat-trick score and late forwards’ try from replacement loosehead prop Cian Healy getting on the scoreboard. And there was also a 50th cap for tighthead Tadhg Furlong, a debut for hooker Dan Sheehan and a man of the match award for No 8 Jack Conan to celebrate as the rain began to fall and both benches were emptied in the second half. That disrupted Ireland’s momentum more than somewhat, as did a penalty count that took the shine off things for Farrell but for that first hour, Ireland showed they have upped their game, polished their skills and shown their ambition to play with more freedom.

The post-match statistics sheet showed 11 different Irishmen delivered the total of 18 offloads as Ireland kept the ball alive to open up Japan’s defence. Yet the head coach was just as pleased by their defensive effort and in particularly the ability to shut down the Brave Blossoms’ counter-attacking potentials He was also eager to remind all concerned that those admirable facets of Ireland’s game need to be underpinned by the “nuts and bolts” required in Test rugby, especially against a side like the All Blacks.

“The game’s all about decision-making. It always has been and it always will be,” Farrell said. “You’ve got to earn the right to play the game you want to play and once you earn the right because you’ve got your nuts and bolts right then hopefully you’re able to win the gainline battle and things start to happen from there on in.”

Farrell has enjoyed more success than many coaches against the Kiwis, as a defence coach with both England and Ireland (twice) and the essence of those victories was added to the checklist for this Saturday.

“You need a bit of luck. You need to be 100% at your best and you need to respect them totally but at the same time respect yourself just as much.

“So yeah, we need to be ourselves this week.”

Yet they are not the finished article.

“There’s certainly a lot of room for improvement. We drill them hard, day in, day out on the skill aspects of the game and I suppose we saw a little bit of that. But again, like I said, unless we get the gainline dominance and the ability to play square and punch onto balls and have excellent rucking oon the back of that then we’re not able to roll forward as we want to.

“But we managed to do that today. We managed to be calm enough and not frantic within our decision-making and it helped us play the game that we wanted to play.” Being able to dictate terms to the All Blacks this weekend is another challenge entirely but the core of this team has managed it before, and this squad will not be in awe of Ian Foster’s side, no matter their status. Doing that would only result in failure, Farrell believes.

“Obviously we deal with the opposition’s threats because that’s a massive part of the game as well but we tend to deal with ourselves first and foremost.

“That was the most pleasing part of our game today, that we put on the park what we wanted to see of ourselves at times, not all the time, but quite a bit of the time and it’s no different next week.

“We want to put our own performance on the field and we won’t be concentrating solely on the All Blacks because if we do we’ll just be sat back on our heels and we know the outcome of the game then.”